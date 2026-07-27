Who’s News: 7/17/26

COLLEGE GRADUATES

The following students graduated from their respective universities: William Terrence Yingling McCormick of Carlsbad from Furman University in South Carolina; Carlyn Ereso of Encinitas from Linfield University in Oregon; Fioni Hansen and John Ware, both of San Diego, from the University of Tampa in Florida; and Parks Odenweller of Del Mar, Gavin Ryder and Nathan Lesher of Solana Beach, and Henry Vercoe and Brooke Waldhelm of Carlsbad from the University of Mississippi.

FACULTY HONORS

The following students earned faculty honors, which is awarded to those who earn a 4.0 or greater grade point average, for the spring semester at the Georgia Institute of Technology: Kian Chakamian of Rancho Santa Fe, Garrett Warner of Encinitas, Zaiden Dee of Carlsbad, and Mika Okamoto and Sahil Samar of San Diego.

DEAN’S LIST

The following students made the dean’s list at their respective universities: Madison Sawyer of Vista at the University of Alaska Fairbanks; Fioni Hansen of San Diego at the University of Tampa in Florida; Keanu Delos Santos of Oceanside, Jason Dickerson of Solana Beach and Noah Gabriel of San Diego at Oregon Institute of Technology; and Krish Patil and Anthony Yoo of San Diego at Georgia Institute of Technology.

SUMMER SHAKESPEARE

The Theatre School at North Coast Repertory Theatre presents William Shakespeare’s “The Winter’s Tale.” Edited by Benjamin Cole, the play is described as a “tragicomedy” that tells the story of a “heartbreaking tragedy rescued by lovestruck buffoonery.” Performances run from July 16 to Aug. 1.

The cast features Gabriel Bergseid, Bex Balsdon, Kai Bunyak, Landon Friis, Charlotte Larson, Ryan Mattes, Alice Price, Isabella Podesta, Nicole Sample, Harper Smith, Roman Sooben, Phoebe Thomas and Jackson Young.

FOURTH CLEANUP

More than 165 volunteers joined I Love A Clean San Diego for Morning After Mess, a post-Fourth of July community cleanup at Fiesta Island in partnership with Surfrider San Diego. Together, the volunteers removed 526 pounds of litter, preventing trash from entering waterways and harming coastal ecosystems.

The most commonly found items are the size of a dime, including cigarette butts, plastic wrappers and bottle caps. Also found were balloons, metal scraps and stadium chairs.

DENTAL PRACTICE

Dentist CJ Small is taking over a dental practice at 607 Cassidy Street in South Oceanside for Scott Carmichael, who is retiring after working for 39 years serving the community.

Small grew up in Encinitas, graduated from La Costa Canyon High School, played Division 1 lacrosse at Villanova University, completed pre-health studies at Chapman University and received his final degree from the University of the Pacific, Arthur A. Dugoni School of Dentistry in San Francisco.

He now lives in South Oceanside with his wife, where they live with their two young children. He shared words about taking over the practice: “I truly believe in building strong, trusting relationships with patients and I strive to provide the best possible care for their health and well-being.

“This is my home and I love this community. My goal is to help and educate patients about their oral health to improve their lives.”

FINANCIAL OFFICER

John Siddall is the new chief financial officer for Neighborhood Healthcare, a regional federally qualified health center. He brings two decades of financial leadership experience and is taking over for Lisa Daigle, who is retiring. Siddall previously served as CFO for Tiburcio Vasquez Health Center in the Bay Area.

PET CARE

Carlsbad-based veterinarian Germaine Germundson is providing mobile pet end-of-life care to families in the community. Originally born in Southern California, she spent part of her childhood in Switzerland, where she helped her uncle with his large and small animal practice there.

She has returned to the area to join CodaPet, a network of veterinarians who provide in-home pet euthanasia and other services – and remove the stress of a final car ride or clinic visit when a pet’s health is already declining.

HEALTH PARTNERS

TrueCare, a local nonprofit community health center, is expanding its services through Community as Medicine, an evidence-based wellness program made available through a local partnership with the Joe and Mary Mottino Family YMCA in Oceanside.

The program connects patients with coaching, social support and healthy lifestyle resources that are designed to improve long-term health.