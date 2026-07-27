Who’s News: 7/10/26

SHARP TRI-CITY

More than 400 community leaders, elected officials, physicians, donors, employees and supporters gathered July 1 to celebrate the official dedication of Sharp Tri-City Medical Center, marking a new partnership between Tri-City Medical Center and Sharp HealthCare.

The ceremony featured remarks from Tri-City Medical Center President and CEO Dr. Gene Ma and Sharp HealthCare President and CEO Chris Howard, who highlighted the affiliation and their shared commitment to expanding high-quality health care for North County. Legendary surfer and surfboard shaper Guy Takayama presented the hospital with a custom commemorative surfboard.

Hospital officials described the dedication as the beginning of a new chapter in the affiliation, with a continued commitment to providing high-quality care for the North County community.

GRADUATES

The following students graduated from their respective schools: Julia Ortega of Carlsbad from Shenandoah University in Virginia; and Ye Bai and Rosemary Roberts of Oceanside, Sadie Brust of Del Mar, Alexander Koller, Andrew Romans and Caitlin Shener of Carlsbad, Garrett Warner of Encinitas, and Kian Chakamian, Nathan Duggal, Michelle Han, David Lee, Sahil Samar, Devam Shrivastava and Pallavi Singh of San Diego from Georgia Tech.

PRESIDENT’S LIST

The following students made the president’s list at their respective schools: Shae Adams of Carlsbad at the University of Rhode Island; and Nicki Hinze and Leila Winters of Encinitas and Adyson Baker of Carlsbad at Miami University in Ohio.

DEAN’S LIST

The following students made the dean’s list at their respective schools: Julia Hildum of San Marcos at University of Rhode Island; Noah Leibl of Del Mar and Ignatio Tran of Carlsbad at Hamilton College in New York; Adyson Baker of Carlsbad, Eva Thomas of San Marcos and Leila Winters of Encinitas at Miami University in Ohio; Tori Green of San Marcos at the University at Albany in New York; Alison Casey of Carlsbad at Wichita State University in Kansas; and Noel Moreno of Oceanside at College of Saint Mary in Nebraska.

HONOR ROLL

Yasmin Vargas of Oceanside made the honor roll at Lionel University in Carpinteria.

HONOR SOCIETY

The following students were elected to the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines: Allison Colleen Chackel of San Diego at Samford University and Olivia Redivo of San Marcos at Louisiana State University.

GROCERY STORE

A new Ralphs Fresh Fare grocery store has opened in the La Costa neighborhood of Carlsbad at 7660 El Camino Real. The store will offer fresh produce, seafood, chef-inspired prepared meals, everyday essentials and more. To commemorate the opening, the store presented a $50,000 donation to Feeding San Diego through the Kroger Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation.