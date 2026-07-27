Who’s News: 7/24/26

COLLEGE GRADUATES

The following students graduated from their respective schools: Madison Hamblin of Oceanside from Abilene Christian University in Texas and Miguel Becerra of San Marcos from Wichita State University in Kansas.

PRESIDENT’S LIST

Nathan Hartmann of San Diego made the president’s list at Mississippi State University.

DEAN’S LIST

The following students made the dean’s list at their respective schools: Derek Filley of Escondido at University of North Dakota and Devon O’Dell of San Diego at York College of Pennsylvania.

BACK TO SCHOOL

Frontwave Credit Union and Frontwave Foundation are asking locals to donate back to school supplies including new backpacks, school supplies and monetary donations to support local foster and low-income students through July 31 with its Frontwave Give360 Summer Backpack Drive. The donations will benefit children and families served by Solutions for Change, Olive Crest in San Diego, ASYMCA Camp Pendleton, 29 Palms, and Desert Sanctuary in Barstow.

PHOTO CONTEST

The San Diego Humane Society has kicked off its 34th annual photo fundraiser that invites community members to submit their favorite photos of their pets as part of a friendly competition to raise funds for the organization’s animal care. The competition is open to all companion animals. To upload a pet’s photo, go to sdhumane.org/photocontest. Each vote costs $1, and entries and voting is open through Aug. 31.

NEW STORE

Tilly’s, a casual apparel store for young adults, recently opened its latest store in the Encinitas Ranch Town Center at 1010 North El Camino Real in Encinitas. To celebrate, the store is hosting a consumer-facing event on July 25 from 1 to 4 p.m. with a live DJ, on-site raffles and prize giveaways.

NEW DIRECTOR

Derek Danziger of Rancho Bernardo has been appointed as the chair of the United Way of San Diego County Board of Directors. In his new role, he hopes to help advance the United Way of San Diego County’s mission for providing more opportunities for San Diego families and children.

CULTURAL CLASSES

MiraCosta College is launching two courses dedicated to Mexican folkloric dance this fall semester. The classes are designed to serve as both a physical and regional-first approach to studying culture through movement.

The classes include DNCE 136: Dance Practices Across Cultures and Borders from 3:45-5:50 p.m. on the Oceanside campus, and DNCE 102: Introduction to Mexican Folkloric Dance, which dives into cultural identity, regional diversity and performance.