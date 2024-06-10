Who’s News: 6/14/24

COLLEGE GRADS

The following students graduated from their respective colleges and universities: Natalie Woodward of Cardiff at Northern Illinois University, Lyssa Bowers of Oceanside at Manchester University, and Grayson Adickes of Escondido at Iowa State University.

GLOBAL STUDENTS

The following students made the dean’s list at the University of Maryland Global Campus: Benjamin Bingham of Rancho Santa Fe; Christopher Bohorquez, Israel Perez and Susana Rios of Vista; Richard Lariviere, Jennifer Oyarzo and Bobbi Suarez of Carlsbad; Elicia Martin, Destyne Peppeard, Yomar Plaza Ruiz and Elijah Velazquez Morris of San Marcos; Adeola Adetimehin, Robert Avila, Edward Calderon, Charece Michel and Patrick Tum-Monge of Camp Pendleton; and David Aguirre Martinez, David Bartholet, Frankie Burney, Giovanny Calderon, Erin Carter, Oscar Castro Chavarria, Shannon Chambers, Autumn Cueto, Theresa Cunningham, Rachel Delagarza, Aaron Figueroa, Summer Gibson, Madalynne Gonzalez, Derek Jonese, Sarithy Kong, Analyah Lua, Julio Martinez, Omar Martinez, Reasyn Massey, Christopher Meluso, Christopher Mendoza, Jake Mettam, Ana Morcos, Rachell Murphy, Lupe Ofa, Ana Palacios, Russell Stevenson, Shania Thomas and Matthew Villanueva of Oceanside.

DEAN’S LIST

The following students made the dean’s list at their respective colleges and universities: Caitlin Sullivan of Solana Beach at the University of Rhode Island; Angel Torres of Oceanside at Midway University in Kentucky; Rachael Price of Oceanside at Grove City College; Anita Panatch of San Diego at Westminster College in Pennsylvania; Eli Zelkind of San Diego at Missouri State University; Faith Bettencourt of San Marcos at Tennessee Tech University; Rachel Caldwell, Gavin Ryder and Naomi Ryder of Solana Beach, Haley Keller and Lucy Reed of San Diego, and Parks Odenweller of Del Mar at the University of Mississippi; Jude Steffen of Encinitas at Harding University; Abigail Tangonan and Ryn Yi of Carlsbad, Siena Yocum, Layla Curley and Huon Fitzpatrick of Encinitas, Isabelle Montez of Oceanside, Brian Chander of Rancho Santa Fe, and Sky Hutcheon of San Diego, Liliana Amato of San Diego, Alexa Poplawsky of San Diego and Reid Griesbach of San Diego at Emerson College in Massachusetts.

HONOR ROLL

Sarah Crane of Oceanside, Anne Provo of Carlsbad, and Nathan Lesher and Sofia King of Solana Beach made the chancellor’s honor roll at the University of Mississippi.

STUDENT ARCHER

Chase Millikan, a middle school archer and student at The Grauer School in Encinitas, took second place overall in the Middle School Varsity Boys Division at the Olympic Archery in Schools National Championship.

SUMMER MEALS

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Oceanside kicked off its summer food service program, providing meals to children 18 years of age and younger for free, on June 10. The program will serve breakfast from 7 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. until Aug. 9. Meals must be consumed at the club’s 401 Country Club Lane location.

LUNCH BOX

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Oceanside has also launched the Lunch Box food truck, a new initiative designed to provide free, healthy, homemade meals to youth facing food insecurity in North County. The program will collaborate with the club’s Teen Workforce Development Program, C.O.O.K., offering teens valuable hands-on experience in culinary arts and restaurant management.

DISASTER SAFETY

The California Fire Foundation is offering $25,000 wildfire and climate-related disaster safety grants to organizations in San Diego County and beyond. The program will fund groups in areas including education, planning or community outreach campaigns; vegetation mitigation and fuel reduction efforts; and personal protective equipment or specialized firefighting equipment purchases. Applications are due by June 30. Visit cafirefoundation.org/grants.

GRAND REOPENING

Chef Richard Blais’ signature steakhouse, Ember & Rye, at the Park Hyatt Aviara Resort, Golf Club and Spa is hosting a grand reopening ceremony on June 21.

HEALTH EQUALITY

TrueCare, a local nonprofit community health center, earned the LGBTQ+ Health Equality High Performer designation in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Healthcare Equality Index.

TOP NONPROFIT

Sen. Catherine Blakespear (D-Encinitas) named ProduceGood as the Senate District 38 Nonprofit of the Year. ProduceGood has been fighting hunger in San Diego County since 2014 by recruiting backyard growers, farmers markets and grocery stores to hand over leftover crops and surplus produce to feed struggling individuals and families.

SENIOR AWARDS

The Oceanside High School Foundation awarded $44,000 total in scholarships to 20 students at the annual Senior Awards night May 29. The Rebecca Robertson Memorial Scholarships awarded $5,000 to six outstanding seniors who plan on pursuing STEM-related studies in college.

THE NAT BOARD

The San Diego Natural History Museum has appointed four new members to its board of directors, including Del Mar resident Chikako Okada Tyler, chief financial officer of California Bank and Trust, and Carlsbad resident Edmond Lay, an associate with the global law firm Cooley LLP.

THE HENRY

The Henry, a popular neighborhood restaurant in Coronado, has plans to open a second location at The Forum Carlsbad Shopping Center over the summer.

MAINSTREET OCEANSIDE

MainStreet Oceanside, Inc., has been designated as an Accredited Main Street America program for meeting rigorous performance standards. Each year, Main Street America and its partners announce the list of designated programs to recognize their commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization.

PEOPLE OFFICER

North County Transit District hired Joy Freeman to serve as the agency’s chief people officer. In this role, Freeman is responsible for managing and overseeing all aspects of human resources activities, including compensation, benefits, labor relations and recruitment.

PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION

Oceanside High School junior Jesus Montano Perez earned Best in Show out of 256 submissions in the California Surf Museum’s second annual A.R. Gurrey Jr. Surf Photography Competition.

MICROWAVE AWARD

Carlsbad resident Les Besser will travel to Washington D.C. on June 19 to accept the Microwave Career Award at the IEEE Microwave Theory and Technology Society’s Microwave Symposium. Besser’s company, Compact Software, marketed the first commercially successful computer program that enabled engineers to predict and optimize the performance of microwave circuits.

TELEVISION ACADEMY

Carlsbad High School alumna Aiko Lozar is one of 40 students across the country picked for the Television Academy Foundation Internship Program, which offers paid internships at top Hollywood studios and production companies annually. Lozar will be a casting intern at Paramount in Los Angeles through the internship program and will attend Chapman University in the fall to study film production and classical world culture.