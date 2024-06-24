Who’s News: 6/28/24

GRADUATES

The following students graduated from their respective college and universities: Megan Scherer of Encinitas from the University of Hartford; Olivia Elmer of Oceanside from Fort Hays State University in Kansas; James Ledesma of Oceanside from Marquette University in Wisconsin; Elliha Baker and Leilani Baker of San Diego from Freed-Hardeman University in Tennessee; Reem Elamrani of Rancho Santa Fe, Evita Woolsey of Encinitas and Michael Morley of Oceanside from the University of Iowa; Danielle Chen, Qiyun Zhao, Steven Zhao and Gary Peng of San Diego, Samuel Hornstein of Oceanside, Lucas Luwa of Rancho Santa Fe and Steffanie Yeung of San Marcos from the Georgia Institute of Technology; Audrey Hammond and Elizabeth Vodicka of Carlsbad, LaToya Hayes of Vista, Merrick McCadden, Jessica Misak and Andrew Rusnak of San Diego, and Abigail Roy and Gracey Walke of Encinitas from the University of Alabama.

PRESIDENT’S LIST

The following students made the president’s list at their respective colleges and universities: Rachel DeLaGarza and Andrew Harkins of Oceanside at the University of Maryland Global Campus; Madison Scherner of Carlsbad at Bryant University in Rhode Island; Ella Alford of Solana Beach at the College of Charleston in South Carolina; Josie Ryan of Carlsbad and Lucciana Lucia, Savannah Massingill, Cassidy Matwiyoff, Amanda Phillip and Mia Weisman of San Diego at the University of Alabama.

DEAN’S LIST

The following students made the dean’s list at their respective colleges and universities: James Ledesma of Oceanside at Marquette University; Catherine Gizzo of Del Mar and Isabella Buckley of Vista at the College of William & Mary in Virginia; Peter Jacobs at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire; Andy Yu of Encinitas and Devam Shrivastava of San Diego at Georgia Institute of Technology; Michael Hardyway of Oceanside and Hannah Budelsky of Solana Beach at Bucknell University in Pennsylvania; Madison Scherner of Carlsbad at Bryant University in Rhode Island; Elliha Baker and Leilani Baker of San Diego at Freed-Hardeman University; Caden Dang of Escondido at Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences; Sydney Bourassa of San Diego at Emmanuel College in Boston; Brendon DeBont, Quinn Harder, Madeline Shaffer and Elizabeth Vodicka of Carlsbad, Hillary Cardinell, Kendall Hogan, Abigail Roy and Gracey Walke of Encinitas, Cade Anson Carroll and Delaney Schmitz of Solana Beach, Allison Hill, Summer Saunders and May Crotty of San Marcos, and Andrew Rusnak and Alison Byron of San Diego at the University of Alabama.

FACULTY HONORS

The following students earned faculty honors at the Georgia Institute of Technology: Garrett Warner of Encinitas, Lucas Luwa of Rancho Santa Fe, Steffanie Yeung of San Marcos, and Sahil Samar, Kian Chakamian and Mika Okamoto of San Diego.

HONOR ROLL

Student athlete Neleh Coleman of Oceanside was named to the Lone Star Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll at Angelo State University in Texas.

SCHOLAR HONORS

Audrey Faber of Del Mar was named to the Head of School Scholar Honors list at Pomfret School in Connecticut.

STANFORD STUDENTS

Two MiraCosta College students, Kenneth Pilco and Haley Lepe, will attend Stanford University in the fall.

FEMALE LEADER

Sheila Monen, a senior at Canyon Crest Academy, was awarded the Future Female Leader Scholarship by National Society of High School Scholars, which recognizes young women who are leaders in their schools and communities.

MEMORIAL PARK

A committee of Carlsbad veterans, family members, an arts professional and two city art commissioners picked Gordon Huether Studio to create the public art for the future Veterans Memorial Park, which will be completed in 2026.

HOMETOWN HEROES

MainStreet Oceanside chose Vanessa Graziano, Mike Tenhover and the North San Diego County Lions Club as this year’s hometown heroes to be celebrated in the upcoming Oceanside Independence Day Parade on June 29.

RAIL DIRECTOR

The North County Transit District has appointed Maria Rogers to serve as the agency’s director of rail.

TELEVISION ACADEMY

Canyon Crest Academy alumna Selina Haroon is one of 40 students from across the country selected for the Television Academy Foundation Internship Program.

TRANSPARENCY AWARD

Vista Irrigation District received two major statewide awards, including the District of Distinction Platinum Recognition and the Transparency Certificate of Excellence.

ELFIN FOREST

The Olivenhain Municipal Water District Board chose four photographers for winning images in its 17th annual Elfin Forest Recreational Reserve photo contest: Keith Kelley won best in show with “Warbler with Bee,” water scenery category with “Leaf Race,” and animals category with “Quack”; Adrian Flores won the plants category with his “Mushroom”; Ray Santiago won the youth category with “Overlooked Elegance”; and Sylvia Gaffney won the scenic view category with “Winter color palette on the creek” and people’s choice with “Serenity by the Creek.”

LANDSCAPE CONTEST

The Olivenhain Municipal Water District Board recently honored Rick Whitney as the winner of its annual WaterSmart Landscape design contest.

THEATER AWARDS

Oceanside Theatre Company will honor actor Ralph Johnson with the second annual Kathy Brombacher Lifetime Theatre Achievement Award and local arts leader C. J. Dimento with the inaugural Hattie “Sunshine” Brooks Award for elevating and enhancing the arts in Oceanside at the 2024 Gala Celebration on Sept. 21 at the Seabird Resort.

DESAL PLANT

The U.S. Department of the Interior has awarded the San Diego County Water Authority $19.4 million for permanent upgrades to the seawater intake at the Claude “Bud” Lewis Carlsbad Desalination Plant through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

SOFTBALL STARS

The 8U San Dieguito Youth Softball All-Stars team “Force” won the North San Diego C District Tournament and will represent the North San Diego area in the USA Softball “C” District State tournament at the end of June.

FAST FOOD

Carlsbad’s first Chick-fil-A restaurant opened on June 20 at 5846 Avenida Encinas.