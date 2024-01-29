Who’s News: 2/2/24

GOLF SCHOLARSHIP

Oceanside twin sisters Ada and Anabelle Lee, seniors at Mission Vista High School, received the Western Golf Association’s Chick Evans Scholarship, a full, four-year housing and tuition scholarship for golf caddies and the nation’s largest privately funded scholarship program. The twins caddied at Goat Hill Park Golf Club and are the club’s first to earn the scholarship.

COLLEGE GRADUATES

The following students graduated from their respective universities: Jonathan Ecker of Oceanside at Mississippi State University; Michael Cornell of Encinitas at the University of Alabama; and Edward Anthony Calderon of Camp Pendleton, Yvonne Maki and Brian Moran of Oceanside, and Fidel Arsenio Rodeleila Menyongai along with Christopher Cohoon of San Marcos at the University of Maryland.

TOP STUDENTS

The following students were named to the fall dean’s or president’s list for academic performance at their respective universities: Michael Hucks of Oceanside at Mississippi State University; William Schewe of Encinitas at the Milwaukee School of Engineering; Collin Johnson of Carlsbad and Sally Lynne of San Marcos at the University of Dallas; Ryan Bell of Oceanside at Middle Tennessee State University; Jack Gemmell of Oceanside at Montclair State University; Megan Gee of Oceanside at Regis College; Sarah McCracken of San Marcos at Knox College; Erik Woolsey of Encinitas at the University of Iowa; Caitlin Sullivan of Solana Beach at the University of Rhode Island; Sophia Robinson of Carlsbad at Fulbright College; Ryan Craig of San Marcos, Aidan Sheehy of Encinitas and Jordan Cashwell of Oceanside at The Citadel.

The University of Alabama dean’s list recipients are Quinn Harder, Josie Ryan and Madeline Shaffer of Carlsbad; Hillary Cardinell, Lauren Gillbank, Abigail Roy and Gracey Walke of Encinitas; Tyler Buchner and James Singer of Rancho Santa Fe; and Summer Saunders and May Cotty of San Marcos.

Also named to the University of Mississippi’s dean’s list are Khloe Carattini of Encinitas, Grace Grunsky of Del Mar, Sofia King and Gavin Ryder of Solana Beach, Charles Sawyer and Brooke Waldhelm of Carlsbad, and Trent St. Cyr of San Marcos.

HONOR ROLL

The University of Mississippi named the following students to its Fall 2023 Honor Roll: Naomi Ryder of Solana Beach, Sarah Crane of Oceanside and Anne Provo of Carlsbad.

NEW POSITION

Aaron Byzak, who previously served on the executive leadership team for Tri-City Medical Center, has been appointed as chief strategist and lead consultant of Galvanized Strategies, a strategic communications consulting firm.

FIRST FLOWER

The first ranunculus flower at The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch bloomed just over a month before the fields are set to reopen on March 1.

ETHNIC STUDIES

MiraCosta College has been recognized by the California Community Colleges Board of Governors with the 2023-24 Exemplary Program Award, highlighting its efforts to promote its ethnic study programs.

LEAD CEO

Megan Draper, chief executive of Carlsbad-based Furniture Reuse Solutions, has been recognized as the Furniture Sustainability Female CEO of the Year by AI Global Media’s CEO Monthly publication.

REMODELED MARKET

The Oceanside Walmart Neighborhood Market at 1046 Mission Ave. celebrated its re-grand reopening this morning following an extensive remodel. As part of the celebration, the store gifted a $1,000 grant to the MHS Family Recovery Center, a local mental health organization in Oceanside.

DONATIONS NEEDED

The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic in Oceanside is collecting the following donations for displaced youth and young adults: food gift cards, travel-size rain ponchos and mini-umbrellas, small children’s toys and pet toys and other small items for unhoused individuals ages 12-25. Donations must be able to fit in a lunch-size paper bag and will be provided to My Friends Place in April.

SCHOLARSHIP OPENS

Registration is now open for the Distinguished Young Women of San Diego County Class of 2025 scholarship program. Current juniors on track to graduate in 2025 are eligible to compete for five $1,000 scholarships and seven $250 scholarships. Register by Feb. 26 at www.distinguisedyw.org. The public showcase of participants abilities and accomplishments will be held on April 13.