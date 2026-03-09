Who’s News: 3/13/26

Street cleanup

Volunteers led by the Escondido Street Stewards and the Rotary Club of Escondido picked up 110 bags of trash over the course of two events held in February.

The first get together, on Feb. 7, featured an estimated 134 volunteers cleaning up alleys and parking lots in downtown Escondido, including picking up five pounds of recyclables and around 420 cigarette butts and filters, which were recycled through TerraCycle. The Feb. 14 event gathered two bags of recyclables.

The groups are having another cleaning event planned for Saturday, March 14, meeting at the parking lot on the other side of Auto Park Way from the ballfields at Del Dios Academy of Arts and Sciences.

Escondido educator honors

The Escondido Union High School District recognized Heather Weiner as EUHSD Teacher of the Year and Celeste Vera as EUHSD Classified Employee of the Year.

Weiner is the Associated Student Body Director and a work experience teacher at Escondido High School. She coordinates with students on a wide range of initiatives, leadership activities and school activities.

Vera is the Alternative Education Administrative Secretary at Valley High School, where she contributes her broad skillset and deep institutional knowledge to help all manner of daily operations run smoothly.

Cardiff educator honors

The Cardiff School District recognized Amy Price as 2026 Teacher of the Year and Kim Morris as 2026 Classified Employee of the Year.

Price has 20 years of experience in the district and contributes to its Personalized Learning, Math and Writing committees. She strives to develop a learning environment that both supports and challenges students.

Morris is an instructional aide trained in Orton-Gillingham literacy methods, ADHD support and strategies for crisis deescalation. She has 29 years of experience between the Cardiff School and Ada Harris Schools.

“Cardiff Schools are great because of people like Ms. Price and Ms. Kim,” said Jill Vinson, Superintendent of Cardiff School District. “They quietly show up for students every day with care, patience, and belief in their potential. Ms. Price and Ms. Kim represent the very best of that spirit — they help children feel seen, capable, and excited to learn, and that influence lasts far beyond the classroom.”

Sea lion returns to ocean

The SeaWorld San Diego Rescue Team rescued a female sea lion on Dec. 27 from a tide pool in Solana Beach after receiving a tip that she looked lethargic and had a large wound on her neck. The team confirmed the wound was a cookie cutter shark bite and began a rehabilitation at the SeaWorld Rescue Area and Hospital that included medication for the wound. After almost two months, the sea lion returned to the ocean, her native, wild home.

A new home

Willis Allen Real Estate announced it would relocate its Rancho Santa Fe office to the Flecha House compound. Founded in 1914 by Frederick Brown before being purchased by Willis Allen in 1942, the firm has operated in the Rancho Santa Fe community for almost 75 years.

Campaign Launched

The United Way of San Diego County launched a 31-day campaign — called “Live United. Give United.” — through the month of March, hoping to raise $50,000 to support ongoing efforts. As part of the campaign, Swami’s Cafe will round up purchases throughout the month at all but downtown locations. Businesses and individuals can participate in the effort.

Farmers market turns 3

The Cardiff Farmers Market will celebrate its third anniversary this Saturday, March 14, with live music, The Curiosity Cube, Steve and Kate’s Camp, face painting, balloons and commemorative tote bags for the first 50 attendees. Launched in 2023, the Cardiff Farmers Market has become a popular gathering place for the community and fans of local farmers, artisans and food.

Financial reporting kudos

The City of Encinitas’ Annual Comprehensive Financial Report for the fiscal year that ended in June 2024 was awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada.

The certificate is considered the highest form of recognition in accounting and financial reporting for a government, and Encinitas has won the award for 32 consecutive years. The report can be found on the city’s website and paints a granular financial picture of the city.