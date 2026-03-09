Juvenile suspect with ghost gun arrested in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS — A juvenile suspect was taken into custody on March 6 after deputies discovered an unregistered “ghost gun” during a traffic stop in San Marcos.
Deputies with the San Marcos Gang Enforcement Team conducted the stop around 2 p.m. for a vehicle violation near Autumn Drive and Tiger Way, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office.
Four juveniles were inside the vehicle. Deputies said one of the suspects had a loaded, unregistered pistol in their waistband.
The Sheriff’s Office described the weapon as a “ghost gun,” which is assembled from kits and lacks a serial number, making it difficult to trace.
“The lack of a serial number makes it extremely challenging for law enforcement agencies to track these firearms to their owner or maker, hindering or delaying investigations and crime-solving efforts,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
During the investigation, deputies also found illegal substances and a large amount of cash.
The juvenile suspect was arrested and booked on suspicion of carrying a loaded firearm in a public place and possessing a firearm without a serial number.
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