Juvenile suspect with ghost gun arrested in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS — A juvenile suspect was taken into custody on March 6 after deputies discovered an unregistered “ghost gun” during a traffic stop in San Marcos.

Deputies with the San Marcos Gang Enforcement Team conducted the stop around 2 p.m. for a vehicle violation near Autumn Drive and Tiger Way, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office.

Four juveniles were inside the vehicle. Deputies said one of the suspects had a loaded, unregistered pistol in their waistband.

The Sheriff’s Office described the weapon as a “ghost gun,” which is assembled from kits and lacks a serial number, making it difficult to trace.

“The lack of a serial number makes it extremely challenging for law enforcement agencies to track these firearms to their owner or maker, hindering or delaying investigations and crime-solving efforts,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

During the investigation, deputies also found illegal substances and a large amount of cash.

The juvenile suspect was arrested and booked on suspicion of carrying a loaded firearm in a public place and possessing a firearm without a serial number.