Who’s News: 11/21/25

HONOR SOCIETY

Remi Morris of San Diego was recently elected into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society, at Fordham University in New York.

RISING STARS

The Encinitas Chamber of Commerce celebrated four high school seniors from the San Dieguito Union High School District at its November Rising Star of the Month Breakfast on Nov. 5: Ahana Singh of Canyon Crest Academy, Victor Lopez Funez of La Costa Canyon High School, Roxton Tscherne of San Dieguito Academy, and Caroline Zhang of Torrey Pines High School.

MARINE AWARD

Gunnery Sgt. Robert Navarro, an Oceanside native and 0369 Infantry Unit leader who runs the indoor small arms range with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, was recently awarded the prestigious Carlos Hathcock Award for 2025 by the Marine Corps League. The award recognizes enlisted Marines who have made extraordinary contributions to the improvement of small arms systems and training.

SCHOOL AMBASSADOR

David Nemteanu, the Principles of Design teacher at Del Lago Academy in Escondido, was selected as one of 28 educators nationwide to join the 2025-2026 cohort of the ARTEFFECT Ambassadors program. An initiative of the Lowell Milken Center for Unsung Heroes, the year-long fellowship is for dedicated middle and high school educators who will participate in online sessions exploring visual storytelling, character education, and STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) integration.

ARTS LEADER

Cathy Carey, a celebrated, local color expressionist painter, community arts leader, and longtime advocate for the arts in San Diego County, has been appointed as chair of Oceanside Museum of Art’s Artist Alliance Planning Council. At the same time, OMA will present its 2025/26 OMA Artist Alliance Biennial Exhibition, a juried showcase featuring regional artwork, including Carey’s own “Pollinator Garden.”

LOCAL VETERANS

Assemblymember Darshana Patel (D-San Diego) honored six veterans whose leadership continues beyond the uniform at American Legion Post 149 in Escondido on Veterans Day: Capt. Willie Chao, a Navy veteran; Capt. Antonia Sterbenz, an Army veteran; Lt. Col. Greg Rassatt, and Army veteran; Lt. Kim McNealy, a Navy veteran; Staff Sgt. Jason Beyer, a Marine Corps veteran, and Mike Plue, a Marine Corps veteran. Patel represents District 76, which includes Escondido, San Marcos, and northern San Diego, as well as the unincorporated areas of Del Dios, Elfin Forest, Fairbanks Ranch, Harmony Grove, Lake San Marcos, and Rancho Santa Fe.

KAYAKING CLEANUP

The Batiquitos Lagoon Foundation held its 19th Annual Kayak Fundraiser and Cleanup in early October, collecting a total of 461 pounds of trash from the lagoon. Items collected included a car tire and bumper, a soccer and basketball, tennis balls, and lots of plastic bags and bottles.

KIND THREADS

Interfaith Community Services, North County’s largest social services organization, has opened Kind Threads, a new thrift boutique offering affordable clothing and home goods. Each purchase from the store directly supports Interfaith’s housing, shelter and food programs. The store is located at 251 North City Drive in San Marcos.

LOCAL AUTHOR

Local author and advocate Chaton Daniels has released a new memoir, “A Light in the Struggle: Stories of Survival with Journal Prompts and Tools for Growth.” Written during a period of homelessness while sleeping on a side curb in Oceanside, the memoir is available now through Amazon and other online retailers. Daniels is also connecting with local organizations, podcasts, and radio stations to expand the conversation around trauma‑informed healing and community care.

FRONTWAVE SPORTS

Frontwave Arena in Oceanside welcomes back the San Diego Clippers and the San Diego Sockers for their second seasons this month. The Clippers started Nov. 14, and the Sockers start Nov. 28.

RAIN BARREL SALE

Solana Center for Environmental Innovation is hosting a rain barrel sale at 137 North El Camino Real in Encinitas. Residents are encouraged to harvest rainwater to help prevent pollution and erosion and engage in water conservation during the rainy season. Rain barrels are currently 40% off while supplies last. Some customers may qualify for a rebate. Rain barrels can be purchased online at www.rainwatersolutions.com/products/encinitas90 and can be picked up on Thursdays and Fridays from 12 to 4 p.m.

WATER DAMAGE

1-800 WATER DAMAGE, a service provider that restores water damage for homeowners across the country, is opening a new franchise location in Poway. The company is part of the BELFOR Franchise Group family of brands. Brad Roth is the owner of 1-800 WATER DAMAGE of Poway/Del Mar. To request a service, call 619-323-3411 or email [email protected].