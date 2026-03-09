Issa won’t seek re-election in 48th District, backs Desmond

REGION — Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Bonsall, announced that he will not seek re-election to California’s 48th District and is instead endorsing San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond, who surprised many by filing to run for the seat last week after previously campaigning for another district.

“Today, I’m announcing my enthusiastic endorsement of Supervisor Jim Desmond for Congress to represent California’s new 48th District,” Issa said Friday. “Jim is not only a personal friend, but he’s also a true patriot, a Navy veteran, a successful businessman, and has a 20-year record of public service. He understands this community, was born and raised here, and will make a terrific congressman.”

Issa, who has served nearly 24 years in Congress, said the decision had been on his mind for a while and that he did not make it lightly.

“First, we built the right campaign infrastructure, support has been overwhelming — including from President Trump — and our polling was unmistakable: We would win this race. But after a quarter-century in Congress — and before that, a quarter-century in business — it’s the right time for a new chapter and new challenges,” Issa said.

The 48th District is one of five districts in California that was redrawn following the passage of Proposition 50. It now includes the cities of Escondido, Temecula, Vista, San Marcos, Hemet, Palm Springs, Oceanside, and Indian Wells, as well as some unincorporated areas in San Diego and Riverside counties.

Desmond, a Republican, was previously campaigning in the 49th District against Rep. Mike Levin (D-Dana Point). However, he confirmed last week that he will be joining the crowded 48th race, where several Democrats in San Diego and Riverside counties had lined up to challenge Issa.

The District 5 county supervisor said he has strong ties to the redrawn 48th District.

“They drew me into the district, but the truth is, I’ve been serving this community for years. I was the mayor of San Marcos. I raised my family here,” said Desmond. “I know what’s keeping families up at night: the cost of living, public safety, and a government that too often gets in the way instead of getting things done.”

Candidates include San Diego City Councilmember Marni von Wilpert, former U.S. Labor Department official Ammar Campa-Najjar, Vista City Councilmember Corinna Contreras, Palm Springs bartender Marc Iannarino, Nuevo school board member Abel Chavez, Coachella Valley entrepreneur Brandon Riker, Palm Springs business owner Ferguson Porter, and San Diego corporate executive Jerlilia Ryans.

Von Wilpert said “Adios, Issa!” in a social media post and said she is ready to take on Desmond.

“Republicans think they can fool voters by swapping one MAGA politician for another. They can’t. CA-48 is ready to flip blue. I’ve beaten Republicans, the gun lobby, and Big Pharma before — and I’m ready to flip this Congressional District and take the fight to Donald Trump,” von Wilpert said.

Campa-Najjar, who previously ran against Issa and lost in 2020, also said he welcomes Issa’s departure from the race.

“While I’m glad Darrell Issa will no longer represent #CA48, we cannot exchange one MAGA rubber stamp for another this November. As a Navy officer and longtime fighter for this district, I’m ready to complete the mission and flip this seat for Democrats,” Campa-Najjar said.

As a result of no incumbent running for the 48th seat, the filing deadline for candidates was extended until 5 p.m. Wednesday. The California Primary Election will take place on June 2.

“There is still work to be done throughout 2026 both in Washington and my beloved current 48th District,” Issa said. “And as many days that remain, I’ll dedicate each one of them to the people I serve and the indispensable nation I have sworn to protect as a soldier in the Army and as a proud and grateful member of the people’s House of Representatives.”

The Coast News wire service contributed to this report.