Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach

Weekly crime reports from the Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station for Nov. 22 through Nov. 29. All arrestees within these reports are presumed innocent.

Gordon Hebert, 31, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled narcotic substances and paraphernalia at 10:39 a.m. on Nov. 22 at Calle Magdalena, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a found property at 7:09 p.m. on Nov. 22 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The police officer found amphetamine, marijuana, and paraphernalia.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony vehicle stolen at 6:52 p.m. on Nov. 22 at D St., Encinitas. The male victim, 25, reported stolen a silver sedan ($7,500), a brown Afends wallet ($60), cash ($3,000), a passport ($100), a white iPhone 10 ($1,000), an ID card ($32) and two ATM cards.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 6:40 p.m. on Nov. 22 at Clear Valley Road, Encinitas. The male victim, 50, reported stolen miscellaneous items valued at $2,500.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a found property at 1:33 p.m. on Nov. 22 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The police officer found five prescription and non-prescription drugs.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft, shoplifting at 2:59 p.m. on Nov. 22 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported stolen a pair of black Vans shoes ($64) and Nike shoes ($59).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a found property at 8:40 a.m. on Nov. 22 at Street Viewpoint, Encinitas. The police officer found a black backpack ($1), a red sleeping bag ($1), a black knife ($1) and miscellaneous items ($1).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 8:49 a.m. on Nov. 22 at Los Morros, Rancho Santa Fe. The male victim, 58, reported stolen fourteen power tools valued at $4,451, a hand tool ($600) and a Dewalt radio valued at $249.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, a vehicle at 8:38 a.m. on Nov. 22 at Camino Teresa, Solana Beach. The female victim, 44, reported stolen a maroon purse ($460), a passport ($1), an ID card ($1), miscellaneous items ($1) and four credit cards.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vandalism at 7:35 a.m. on Nov. 22 at 13th St., Del Mar. The female victim, 45, reported a damaged red two-door sedan valued at $3,000.

Douglas Thiel, 23, was cited and released for misdemeanor property damage, hit-and-run, at 8:45 p.m. on Nov. 23 at North Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. The two victims, a male, 59, and a female, 59, reported the accident.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 9:24 a.m. on Nov. 23 at Allende Court, Solana Beach. The female victim, 75, reported stolen a license plate ($5).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony vehicle stolen at 11:03 a.m. on Nov. 23 at Arden Drive, Encinitas. The female victim, 46, and a male victim, 51, reported stolen a white light car valued at $25,000 and keys valued at $500.

Daniel Festin, 63, was arrested at 9:36 p.m. on Nov. 23 at San Elijo Ave., Cardiff by the sea, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of misdemeanor being drunk in public.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 1:17 p.m. on Nov. 23 at Summersong Line, Encinitas. The female victim, 21, reported stolen miscellaneous items ($3,900).

Michael Vega, 50, was arrested at 4:15 p.m. on Nov. 24 at Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of misdemeanor a bench warrant, violating domestic relations court order and a felony bench warrant.

Daniel Vera, 21, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of narcotic controlled substances at 1:18 a.m. on Nov. 25 at Leucadia Blvd., Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vandalism, a vehicle at 11:45 a.m. on Nov. 25 at South Sierra Ave., Solana Beach. The female victim, 31, reported a damaged white sedan valued at $2,000.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony robbery at 1:04 p.m. on Nov. 25 at Solana Hills Drive, Solana Beach. The male victim, 54, reported stolen eight Four Roses Bourbon Whiskey ($239), one Samll Batch alcohol ($171) and five Veuve Clicquot Rose alcohol ($424).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony vehicle stolen at 4:35 p.m. on Nov. 25 at Orpheus Ave., Encinitas. The female victim, 60, reported a stolen dark green pickup automobile valued at $6,000.

Patrick Ferncase, 28, was arrested at 2:10 a.m. on Nov. 26 at Quail Gardens Drive, Encinitas, and booked at San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of a felony violation of parole.

Paul Stevenson, 36, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia 3:47 a.m. on Nov. 26 at South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony fraud at 10:12 a.m. on Nov. 26 at Double LI Ranch Road, Encinitas. The female victim, 59, reported stolen intangible personal identifying information.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony vehicle stolen at 10:45 a.m. on Nov. 26 at Coast Blvd., Del Mar. The male victim, 24, reported stolen a white three-door light car ($5,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, residential at 6:32 p.m. on Nov. 26 at 4th St., Del Mar. The female victim, 28, reported stolen miscellaneous consumable goods ($1).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, a vehicle at 1:41 p.m. on Nov. 27 at South Helix Ave., Solana Beach. The male victim, 82, reported stolen miscellaneous Callaway sports items ($2,580), a Scotti Cameron putter ($400) and a Cleveland putter ($125).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 8:38 a.m. on Nov. 27 at 3rd St., Encinitas. The female victim, 34, reported stolen a white Unk bicycle ($1,200).

Joseph Malone, 72, was cited and released for misdemeanor vandalism at 3:50 a.m. on Nov. 27 at South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported damaged miscellaneous furniture valued at $399.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft, shoplifting at 2:43 p.m. on Nov. 27 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported stolen twenty-one miscellaneous makeup items valued at $908.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft, shoplifting at 11:16 a.m. on Nov. 27 at Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. The victim, a store, reported stolen a blue Makita power tool ($249).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 2:13 p.m. on Nov. 27 at South Highway 101, Solana Beach. The victim, a store, reported stolen cash ($30).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vandalism at 8:54 p.m. on Nov. 27 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported damaged miscellaneous items ($400).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony vehicle stolen at 10:51 a.m. on Nov. 27 at South Vulcan Ave., Encinitas. The male victim, 31, reported stolen a gray pickup light truck valued at $20,000.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft, shoplifting at 8:34 p.m. on Nov. 27 at North Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported stolen miscellaneous items ($34) and a bag ($149).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor vandalism at 3:07 p.m. on Nov. 27 at Oxford Ave., Encinitas. The male victim, 68, reported a damaged white Unk trailer ($300).

Michael Fonden, 29, was arrested at 3:25 p.m. on Nov. 27 at Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of misdemeanor being drunk in public.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 7:58 p.m. on Nov. 28 at South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported stolen cash ($40).

James Craig, 42, was arrested at 11:35 a.m. on Nov. 28 at Manchester Ave., Cardiff by the sea, and booked at San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of misdemeanor resisting peace officers and felony grand theft. The male victim, 64, reported stolen a white Lectric XP bicycle valued at $1,000.

Joshua Hauck, 40, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 7:49 p.m. on Nov. 28 at Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found narcotics at 2:18 p.m. on Nov. 29 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The police officer found six prescription and non-prescription antidepressants and tranquilizers.

