Threat made in girls bathroom prompts police patrol at Carlsbad school

CARLSBAD — Police today will be patrolling the area of a Carlsbad high school after a parent reported a threat made to the school.

Around 2 p.m. Thursday, a parent reported to the San Dieguito Union High School District that their student found “threatening language targeted toward our school community” written on a girls bathroom wall at La Costa Canyon High School, the Times of San Diego reported. Carlsbad Police confirmed a threat was made and that officers would patrol the area.

Superintendent Cheryl James-Ward issued a statement about the incident, per the Times of San Diego:

“Their student found threatening language targeted toward our school community written on the wall in the 700s [building] girls bathroom,” Cheryl James-Ward said. “Given the nature of the message, we immediately contacted the Carlsbad Police Department for support.”

Students of the school at 1 Maverick Way should plan to sign on to their virtual classrooms today.

“To ensure the safety of the LCC community and to allow the LCC administrative team in collaboration with the Carlsbad Police Department to further investigate the threat against the school community,” classes are to be asynchronously taught today, the school reported in a Facebook post around 6 a.m. Friday.

Students were told to stay home and to plan on logging in through their Google classrooms at the regularly scheduled class times.

Check out more Carlsbad news!