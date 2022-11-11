The Coast News Group
North Coastal Sheriff's Station in Encinitas. Photo by Jordan P. Ingram
Weekly Crime Reports: Four suspects rob Target store in Encinitas

by Ava DeAngelis1301

ENCINITAS — The Sheriff’s Department responded to a call for a felony robbery last Thursday at a Target shopping center in Encinitas. 

According to the Sheriff’s Department, the actual incident occurred on Sunday, Oct. 23, but was not reported until more than a week later. 

At approximately 7 p.m. on Sunday, four adults reportedly entered a Target and stole multiple display items, including Beats headphones and various Apple electronics. The stolen items listed in the police report for this incident include six pairs of Beats headphones ($1,050), and 8 miscellaneous Apple products ($1,030).

The incident is still under investigation, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Weekly Crime Reports

Weekly crime reports from the Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station from Oct. 29 to Nov. 6 for the cities of Encinitas, Del Mar and Solana Beach. All arrestees within these crime reports are presumed innocent.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found property at 7:43 p.m. on Oct. 29 at Leucadia Boulevard, Encinitas, The found property includes a license plate.

Orozco, 29, was arrested at 2:55 a.m, on Oct. 29 at Requeza Street/Westlake Street, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for a misdemeanor DUI.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vandalism ($400 or more) at 9:10 p.m. on Oct. 29 at Neptune Avenue, Encinitas. The male victim, 56, reported damaged a white Sedan (4-door, automobile) ($20,000), and a car window ($500).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vehicle theft at 1:57 p.m. on Oct. 29 at S. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. The male victim, 33, reported stolen a red Sedan (4-door, automobile) ($22,000), a wallet ($30), U.S currency ($150), credit cards ($0), miscellaneous clothing ($140), a cell phone ($400), and an identification card/document ($0). 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 29 at Crest Drive, Encinitas. The female victim, 67, reported stolen miscellaneous items ($500). 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vehicle theft at 8:38 a.m. on Oct. 29 at La Espada, Rancho Santa Fe. The male victim, 58, reported stolen a white truck (3-door) ($120,000), and a wallet ($100).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (vehicle) at 8:07 a.m. on Oct. 29 at Orpheus Avenue, Encinitas. The male victims, 36, 40, and 46, reported stolen sunglasses ($150), a truck trailer ($100), miscellaneous clothing ($2), and a wallet ($10).

O’Shields, 22, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia and possession of controlled substances at 1:22 a.m. on Oct. 29 at Encinitas Boulevard, Encinitas. 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 11:18 a.m. on Oct. 30 at Orpheus Avenue, Encinitas. The female victim, 59, reported stolen garden tools ($250).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 7:04 p.m. on Oct. 30 at Santa Fe Avenue, Del Mar. The male victim, 32, reported stolen a duffle bag ($550), a backpack ($100), a computer ($800), and miscellaneous music equipment ($250).

Andre, 62, was arrested at 8:16 p.m. on Oct. 30 at Via Mil Cumbres, Solana Beach, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for a misdemeanor bench warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony assault with a deadly weapon (not a firearm) at 6:58 p.m. on Oct. 30 at Woodgrove Drive, Cardiff By the Sea. The male victim, 52, reported damaged a cell phone ($1,000), and reported an apparent minor injury.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found property at 8:37 a.m. on Oct. 31 at Pacific Avenue, Solana Beach. The found property includes U.S currency ($2).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor battery (on a person) at 8:18 p.m. on Oct. 31 at S. El Camino Real, Encinitas. The female victim, 25, and male victim, 25, both reported no apparent minor injuries.

Criollo, 25, was arrested at 12:57 p.m. on Oct. 31 at N. Cedros Avenue, Solana Beach, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for a misdemeanor of being under the use/influence of controlled substances.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vandalism ($400 or more) at 9:58 a.m. on Nov. 1 at N. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas. The victim, the City of Encinitas, reported damaged miscellaneous items ($2,000).

Tichegelaar, 38, was cited and released for misdemeanor cite and release on active warrant at 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 1 at E. Mission Road, San Marcos. 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (commercial) at 12:53 p.m. on Nov. 1 at Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. The commercial victim, a donut shop, reported stolen a portable music radio ($1,000), and U.S currency ($1,300).

Johnson, 22, was arrested at 12:25 a.m. on Nov. 2 at Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor possession of burglary tools and felony receiving stolen property. 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 7:33 p.m. on Nov. 2 at Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. The female victim, 49, reported stolen a purse ($148), a duffle bag ($300), a computer ($285), a cell phone ($115), a passport ($45), identification cards/documents ($105), an electric component ($30), eyeglasses ($60), miscellaneous office equipment ($100), and credit cards ($0). 

Steen, 26, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia and possession of controlled substances at 10:45 p.m. on Nov. 2 at Leucadia Boulevard and Clark Avenue, Encinitas. Viers, 26, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances at 10:45 p.m. on Nov. 2 at Leucadia Boulevard and Clark Avenue, Encinitas. 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony robbery at 6:34 p.m. on Nov. 2 at Encinitas Boulevard, Encinitas. The female victim, 59, reported stolen identification cards/documents ($32), and a backpack ($1). The victim also reported an apparent minor injury. 

Gray, 36, was arrested at 3:27 p.m. on Nov. 2 at E. D Street, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for a felony of obstructing/resisting an executive officer with a minor injury. 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 2:59 p.m. on Nov. 2 at Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas. The male victim, 52, reported stolen a bicycle ($2,295).

Moss, 36, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 1:02 p.m. on Nov. 2 at Oceanside Boulevard, Oceanside.Carillo, 42, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 7:20 a.m. on Nov. 2 at W. Valley Parkway, Escondido. 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vehicle theft/recovery (other agency) at 5:49 p.m. on Nov. 3 at Encinitas Boulevard, Encinitas. The commercial victim, a car dealership, reported stolen/recovered a Black sedan (2-door, automobile) ($62,995).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 5:04 p.m. on Nov. 3 at N. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. The male victim, 31, reported stolen a bicycle ($650).

Frederick, 46, was arrested at 11:51 p.m. on Nov. 3 at Camino Del Mar/15th Street, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for a misdemeanor DUI.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor battery (on a person) at 7:27 p.m. on Nov. 3 at S. Cedros Avenue, Solana Beach. The male victim, 28, reported no apparent injuries.

Robb, 55, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 3:10 p.m. on Nov. 3 at S. Tremont Street, Oceanside. 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (commercial) at 2:28 p.m. on Nov. 3 at Birmingham Drive, Cardiff by the Sea. The male victim, 42, reported stolen miscellaneous household goods ($2,000), and kitchen appliances ($50). 

Bezdjian, 52, was arrested at 8:27 p.m. on Nov. 4 at Solana Vista Drive, Solana Beach, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for a misdemeanor DUI.

Ridgeway, 50, was arrested at 7:22 p.m. on Nov. 4 at S. Nardo Avenue, Solana Beach, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 3:04 p.m. on Nov. 4 at Sheridan Road, Encinitas. The female victim, 65, reported stolen construction equipment ($350).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a missing person at 1:18 p.m. on Nov. 4 at Divine Way, La Mesa. The missing individual is a 24 year old male.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vehicle theft at 9:51 a.m. on Nov. 4 at Oxford Avenue, Cardiff by the Sea. The male victim, 46, reported stolen sunglasses ($40), and a gray Sedan (4-door, automobile) ($20,000). 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (vehicle) at 11:13 p.m. on Nov. 5 at Stratford Court, Del Mar. The female victim, 34, reported stolen a backpack ($1), a computer ($1,300), miscellaneous clothing ($1), cosmetics ($1), and miscellaneous audio/video equipment ($1).

Sipamouane, 25, was arrested at 1:19 p.m. on Nov. 5 at Olivenhain Rd & Rancho Santa Fe Road, Carlsbad, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for felony possession of controlled substances for sale. 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon (not a firearm) at 10:54 a.m. on Nov. 5 at Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas. The male victim, 27, reported no apparent injuries.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony assault with a deadly weapon (not a firearm) at 5:02 p.m. on Nov. 5 at Lone Jack Road and Cole Ranch Road, Encinitas. The victim, confidential, reported an apparent minor injury. 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less) at 10:38 a.m. on Nov. 5 at Via Molena, Encinitas. The male victim, 27, reported damaged a car window ($375).

Winstead, 28, was arrested at 9:58 a.m. on Nov. 5 at Encinitas Boulevard, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for a misdemeanor of being under the use/influence of controlled substances.

McHugh, 47, was arrested at 10:21 a.m. on Nov. 5 at Encinitas Boulevard, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for a felony of carrying a concealed dirk or dagger. 

Sanchez, 32, was arrested at 7:22 p.m. on Nov. 5 at N. Cedros Avenue, Solana Beach for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia. 

Brown, 25, was arrested at 2:56 a.m. on Nov. 5 at 3rd Street, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 1:03 p.m. on Nov. 6 at N. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas. The female victim, 62, reported stolen bicycles ($4,000).

Luna, 38, was arrested at 8:06 p.m. on Nov. 6 at N. Cedros Avenue, Solana Beach, and booked at San Diego Central Jail for felony burglary (commercial). The commercial victim, a cafe, reported stolen miscellaneous food items ($52). 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vandalism ($400 or more) at 11:15 a.m. on Nov. 6 at Neptune Avenue, Encinitas. The female victim, 39, reported stolen a white Sedan (4-door, automobile) ($20,000). 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vehicle theft at 10:51 a.m. on Nov. 6 at Wales Drive, Encinitas. The female victim, 60, reported stolen a silver/aluminum Sedan (4-door, automobile) ($7,900), miscellaneous clothing ($180), and miscellaneous items ($500). 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vandalism ($400 or more) at 9:40 a.m. on Nov. 6 at Neptune Avenue, Encinitas. The commercial victim, a car rental shop, reported damaged a car window ($300). 

Ava DeAngelis is a 16-year-old junior at San Marcos High School. She is currently The Coast News intern crime reporter.

