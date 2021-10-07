Weekly Crime Reports – Encinitas, Solana Beach, Del Mar

EDITOR’S NOTE: Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station’s incident reports from Sept. 27 to Oct. 5. All arrestees within these reports are presumed innocent.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony stolen vehicle at 11:11 a.m. Sept. 27 at N. El Camino Real, Encinitas. A male victim, 85, reported a stolen white, two-door Maserati.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, a vehicle with an audible alarm, at 5:08 p.m. Sept. 27 at San Dieguito Drive, Del Mar. A female victim, 38, reported a stolen purse valued at $1,500, two ID cards, a passport, and four credit cards.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 4:40 p.m. Sept. 27 at Aloha Drive, Encinitas. A male victim, 65, reported stolen Toyota parts valued at $2,500.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a misdemeanor petty theft at 12:40 p.m. Sept. 28 at S. Sierra Ave., Solana Beach. A male victim, 54, reported a stolen green Cross Line construction tool valued at $200, two Dewalt tools ($475) and a Hilti tool valued at $200.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony embezzlement at 3:03 p.m. Sept. 28 at Leucadia Blvd., Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported stolen miscellaneous Apple products valued at $9,118 and Samsung products ($358).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony conspiracy to commit vandalism at 8:24 a.m. Sept. 29 at N. Santa Fe Ave., Vista. The victim, a store, reported destroyed miscellaneous items valued at $685.

John Trujillo, 33, was arrested at 10:28 p.m. Sept. 29 at Chesterfield Drive, Cardiff by the sea and was booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon. A male victim, 26, reported an apparent minor injury.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony stolen vehicle at 1:04 p.m. Sept. 29 at Evergreen Drive, Cardiff by the sea. A male victim, 21, reported a stolen white and black motorcycle/scooter valued at $3,500.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony grand theft from a motor vehicle at 12:41 p.m. Sept. 30 at N. El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported a stolen white and black Apple iPad 8 valued at $1,200 and a black Logitech Rugged Folio laptop ($100).

Patrick Ray, 50, was arrested at 8:15 p.m. Sept. 30 at 11 Street, Encinitas and was booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor DUI.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the call for a misdemeanor spouse abuse at 3:48 p.m. Sept. 30 at Turner Ave., Encinitas. A female victim, 45, reported a damaged gold Apple phone valued at $299.

Timothy Thorn, 69, was arrested at 10:30 p.m. Sept. 30 at 9 St., Encinitas and was booked at San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of misdemeanor carrying a loaded firearm in a person’s vehicle and being drunk in public.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for stalking at 6:44 p.m. Sept. 30 at Mackinnon Ave., Encinitas. A female victim, 42, reported a felony threatening crime with intent to terrorize.

Sherriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony threatening crime with intent to terrorize at 6:38 a.m. Sept. 30 at Cofair Court, Solana Beach. One female, 65 and a male victim, 76, reported gang/terrorist threats.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a misdemeanor petty theft at 6:39 a.m. Sept. 30 at Lynwood Drive, Encinitas. A female victim, 67, reported stolen white/blue miscellaneous clothing valued at ($265), green Coach Jaci leather sandal shoes ($65), miscellaneous Swarovski jewelry valued at $150.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a missing person at 1:51 p.m. on Sept. 30 at Front St., San Diego. A male, 55, is the missing adult.

Daniel Ahsue, 53, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance at 8:19 a.m. Oct. 1 at Olive Ave, Vista.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for the found property at 1:28 p.m. Oct. 1 at Everts St., San Diego. An officer found a dark green iPhone valued at $800.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony stolen vehicle at 3:45 p.m. Oct. 1 at Carol View Drive, Encinitas. A victim, 48, reported a stolen black/orange motorcycle/scooter valued at $8,000.

Erick Gonzalez, 19, was arrested at 5:43 p.m. Oct. 1 at San Elijo Ave., Cardiff by the Sea, and was booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor DUI and DUI alcohol 0.08 percent.

Bryan Winn, 47, was arrested at 8:22 p.m. Oct. 1 at W. D St., Encinitas, and was booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of probation violation.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, vehicle, at 7:19 a.m. Oct. 2 at Gwynn Drive, Encinitas. The victim, 19, reported a stolen brown purse valued at $100, one brown wallet ($40), a driver’s license ($32), an ATM card and three miscellaneous papers.

Martha Trinidad, 37, was cited and released for misdemeanor simple battery at 2:00 p.m. Oct. 2 at Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas. A female victim, 29, reported an apparent minor injury.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony stolen vehicle at 4:17 p.m. Oct. 2 at S. Highway 101, Solana Beach. A male victim, 47, reported a stolen small white truck ($2000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, vehicle, at 10:20 a.m. Oct. 2 at Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas. A female victim, 27, reported stolen miscellaneous papers ($20), cash ($300), three other miscellaneous items ($180), two sleeping bags valued at $40, miscellaneous furniture ($80) and household goods ($50).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony stolen vehicle at 3:23 p.m. on Oct. 2 at Camino De Las Flores, Encinitas. A male victim, 68, reported stolen a small silver truck valued at $10,000.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, vehicle, at 3:10 p.m. Oct. 2 at W. B St., Encinitas. The male victim, 40, reported a stolen wallet ($40), US currency ($30), a credit card and three ID cards ($1).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor shoplifting at 3:52 p.m. Oct. 3 at N. El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported a petty theft after someone stole seven recordings valued at $186.

April Silva, 22, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances and possession of controlled substances at 1:26 a.m. Oct. 3 at N. Highway 101, Solana Beach.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, vehicle, at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 3 at W. C St., Encinitas. Two female victims, 43 and 72, reported two stolen credit cards and an ID card and the suspect accessed card account information with consent.

Brain Wright, 38, was arrested at 11:48 a.m. Oct. 3 at S. Highway 101, Solana Beach, and was booked at San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of felony fugitive from justice with a warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, vehicle, at 12:53 p.m. Oct. 3 at Dolphin Cove Court, Del Mar. A female victim, 26, reported a stolen purse valued at $10 and miscellaneous ($100).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony stolen vehicle at 4:26 p.m. Oct. 3 at Del Mar Shores Ter, Solana Beach. A male victim (19) and a female victim (47), reported stolen miscellaneous ($300), a wallet ($20), an ID and ATM card, one backpack ($170) and a blue sedan valued at $45,000 was stolen and later recovered.

Juan Acero, 36, was arrested at 5:10 p.m. Oct. 3 at Eastwood Lane, Encinitas, and was booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon. Two victims, the male, 38, reported an apparently minor injury and a female, 32, reported no injury.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a misdemeanor shoplift at 1:58 p.m. Oct. 3 at Solana Hills Drive, Solana Beach. The victim, a store, reported five stolen liquor bottles valued at ($296).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony vehicle burglary at 4:26 p.m. Oct. 3 at Del Mar Shores Ter, Encinitas. A male victim, 19, reported two stolen skateboards valued at $280, an ID card and ATM card, one wallet ($10), cash ($100) and stolen/recovered miscellaneous.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony stolen vehicle at 10:53 p.m. Oct. 3 at Via Terrassa, Encinitas. The male victim, 26, reported a stolen green truck valued at $4,500.

Philip Hoffman, 72, was arrested at 10:27 a.m. Oct. 4 at Saxony Place, Encinitas, on suspicion of misdemeanor trespassing.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony stolen vehicle at 7:13 p.m. Oct. 4 at S. Coast Highway 101, Cardiff by the sea. A female victim, 29, reported stolen a small white truck valued at $3,000, a black iPhone 8 ($150), an ID card ($27) and ATM card both stolen and recovered, keys ($5), and various stolen miscellaneous items valued at $950.

Jennie Rosales, 45, was cited and released for an active misdemeanor warrant at 11:20 a.m. Oct 4. At El Camino Real, Oceanside.

Daryl Alvarez, 39, was arrested at 9:00 p.m. Oct. 4 at Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas, and was booked at San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of felony vehicle theft, misdemeanor obstructing peace officer/emergency medical technicians, felony carjacking and felony possession of a stolen vehicle. Four victims, three males and one female, reported no battery.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a misdemeanor elder abuse/neglect at 8:16 a.m. Oct. 4 at Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas. A female victim, 85, reported no injury.

Michael Estep, 59, was arrested at 12:31 p.m. Oct. 4 in Fallbrook and was booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of felony agency/arrest warrant.

Israel Marquez, 23, was arrested at 10:34 a.m. Oct. 5 at South Melrose, Vista, and was booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of misdemeanor evading peace officers.