Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach

The Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station’s crime reports for the cities of Encinitas, Del Mar, and Solana Beach from March 4 to March 10. All arrestees in these reports are presumed innocent.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for grand theft at 8:46 a.m. on March 4 at 400 Glenmont Drive, Solana Beach. The male victim reported a stolen orange/white Stihl electric blower ($1,800).

Abdullah, 41, was arrested at 11:24 a.m. on March 4 at 4100 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for felony arson and possession or disposal of materials or devices for arson. The victims reported a burned gas station/miscellaneous service structure ($10,000), miscellaneous clothing ($28), and miscellaneous goods ($650).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found narcotics at 11:25 a.m. on March 4 at the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station, 100 North El Camino Real, Encinitas. Three different types of narcotics were reportedly found/seized.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for petty theft at 11:48 a.m. on March 4 at 300 Stratford Court, Del Mar. The victims reported three stolen license plates.

Miles, 28, was arrested at 2:09 p.m. on March 4 at the 700 block of La Costa Avenue, Encinitas, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for a misdemeanor warrant from another agency.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a missing person at 2:23 p.m. on March 4 at 700 Sparta Drive, Encinitas. The victim was reported to have been found later the same day.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for petty theft at 2:29 p.m. on March 4 at 900 Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas. The female victim reported stolen currency ($900) and miscellaneous jewelry ($3,000).

Arzola, 63, was arrested at 2:34 p.m. on March 4 at 100 Olive Drive, Vista, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for a felony warrant from another agency.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found property at 3:50 p.m. on March 4 at Peet’s Coffee, 100 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. A blue Rattan John’s E-Bike Fat Tire was reported to be found ($1,000).

Prine, 40, was cited and released at 5:45 p.m. on March 4 at Walmart, 1500 Leucadia Blvd, Encinitas, for misdemeanor possession of a narcotic controlled substance.

Hoffman, 37, was arrested at 10:30 p.m. on March 4 at 100 West Jason Street, Encinitas and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for possession of a controlled substance and use/under the influence of a controlled substance.

Chavez Ramirez, 38, was cited and released at 9:19 a.m. on March 5 at 1100 N. Coast Highway 101. Encinitas for misdemeanor possession of a narcotic controlled substance.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for battery at 9:24 a.m. on March 5 at 100 Grandview Street, Encinitas. The male victim reported an apparent minor injury.

Spencer, 40, was cited and released on an active warrant at 10:21 a.m. on March 5 at 1800 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside.

Rigg, 56, was cited and released at 10:25 a.m. on March 5 at the El Camino Real Sprinter Station, 1500 El Camino Real, Oceanside, for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

Ulloa, 31, was cited and released at 10:25 a.m. on March 5 at the El Camino Real Sprinter Station, 1500 El Camino Real, Oceanside, for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

Walker, 40, was cited and released on an active warrant at 11:31 a.m. on March 5 at 4600 North Avenue.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found property at 12:40 p.m. on March 5 at the 2500 block of South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. A watch was reported as being found.

Sanchez, 32, was cited and released on an active warrant at 12:55 p.m. on March 5 at the Escondido Transit Center, 700 West Valley Parkway, Escondido.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for petty theft at 1:01 p.m. on March 5 at 300 La Mesa Avenue, Encinitas. The male victim reported a stolen box, three rings ($1,288), a necklace ($92), currency, and an identification card ($20).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for vehicle burglary at 2:00 p.m. on March 5 at Urbane Cafe, 1000 North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The male victim reported stolen eyeglasses ($200), miscellaneous goods ($700), a bag ($100), and miscellaneous clothing ($200).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for petty theft at 3:25 p.m. on March 5 at the YMCA, 200 Saxony Road, Encinitas. The male victim reported a stolen wallet ($25), currency ($38), identification card ($25), cell phone ($500), and four credit cards.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for vehicle burglary at 7:56 p.m. on March 5 at 100 Solana Hills Drive, Solana Beach. The victims reported a damaged black four-door sedan ($75,000), a stolen purse ($100), two stolen passports ($200), a stolen wallet ($200), a stolen cell phone ($600), and a damaged car window ($800).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for another agency to locate an adult/juvenile at 11:48 p.m. on March 5 at Starbucks, 1500 Leucadia Blvd, Encinitas. The female victim was reported to have been found.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found property at 7:27 a.m. on March 6 at 1500 Sun Valley Road, Solana Beach. Two backpacks ($200) were recovered.

Vellmure, 35, was arrested at 8:12 a.m. on March 6 at Carpenter Road and Benet Road, Oceanside, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for a felony bench warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a stolen vehicle at 9:08 a.m. on March 6 at 100 Via Morella, Encinitas. The male victim reported a stolen automobile ($14,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for grand theft at 10:48 a.m. on March 6 at the Hampton Inn, 1600 Villa Cardiff Drive, Encinitas. The victim reported stolen black/orange ANVIS-9 Advanced Night Vision Systems binoculars ($3,000).

Sholey, 30, was arrested for a felony bench warrant at 3:05 p.m. on March 6 at the Encinitas Community Park, 400 Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas, and booked into the Vista Detention Center.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for petty theft at 4:12 p.m. on March 6 at Home Goods, 200 North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The female victim reported four stolen credit cards, stolen currency ($500) and a stolen wallet ($1,000)

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for vehicle burglary at 4:23 p.m. on March 6 at Cicciotti’s Trattoria Italiana & Seafood, 1900 San Elijo Avenue, Encinitas. The male victim reported a stolen guitar ($800), currency ($15) and passport ($250).

Flores, 29, was cited and released on an active warrant at 7:25 a.m. on March 7 at Mission Avenue and Quince Street, Escondido.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a burglary in process at 8:44 p.m. on March 7 at 3200 Rim Rock Circle, Encinitas. The female victim reported a stolen safe ($300) and a damaged window ($5,000).

Sexton, 54, was arrested at 11:56 p.m. on March 7 at Mr. Peabody’s, 100 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for disorderly conduct (alcohol).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for vandalism at 7:27 a.m. on March 8 at 100 4th Street, Encinitas. The female victim reported a damaged white four-door sedan ($180).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for petty theft at 8:39 a.m. on March 8 at 2000 Village Wood Road, Encinitas. The male victim reported stolen brown Maui Jim sunglasses ($600), a stolen yellow Dewalt power drill ($150), and a stolen black/orange Ework chainsaw ($125).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for petty theft at 8:46 a.m. on March 8 at 2000 Park Dale Lane, Encinitas. The victims reported a damaged black Rockford Fosgate stereo unit ($250) and two stolen electronic components ($200).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for vehicle burglary at 11:16 a.m. on March 8 at Ross Dress For Less, 900 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. The female victim reported stolen cosmetics ($25).

Lee, 28, was arrested at 2:29 p.m. on March 8 at Chevron 3000 Manchester Avenue, Encinitas and booked into the San Diego Central Jail for felony robbery, obstruction/resisting an executive officer with a minor injury and a misdemeanor warrant from another agency. The two victims reported apparent minor injuries, stolen miscellaneous consumable goods ($12.96), and cigarettes ($21.44).

Garcia, 26, was arrested at 7:58 p.m. on March 8 at Rite Aid, 400 Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor disorderly conduct (alcohol).

Grossman, 31, was arrested at 10:21 p.m. on March 8 at the Seascape Sur Complex, 500 South Sierra Avenue, Solana Beach, and booked into the San Diego Central Jail for felony obstruct/resist peace officer/emergency medical technician, carrying a concealed dirk/dagger, and disorderly conduct (alcohol).

Sunderlin, 56, was arrested for a misdemeanor warrant from another agency at 10:30 p.m. on March 8 at the Encinitas Transit Center, East D Street, Encinitas, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for vandalism at 10:52 p.m. on March 8 at the Days Inn 100 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas. The victim reported a damaged window ($200).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for commercial burglary at 1:39 a.m. on March 9 at Mobil Gas Station, 300 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas. The victim reported damaged windows ($2,000).

Jimison, 34, was arrested at 8:06 a.m. on March 9 at Santa Fe Drive and Evergreen Drive, Encinitas and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for a felony post-release community service (PRCS) violation.

Tello Merida, 25, was arrested for misdemeanor disorderly conduct (alcohol) at 3:06 p.m. on March 9 at Westlake Street and Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility.

Matchura, 33, was arrested at 5:29 p.m. on March 9 at Chevron, 500 La Costa Avenue, Encinitas and was booked into the Vista Detention Facility for felony use/under the influence of a controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle and carrying an unregistered loaded handgun. The four victims reported no apparent injuries; their identities remain confidential at this time.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a disturbance at 6:10 p.m. on March 9 at 600 Westlake Street, Encinitas. The female victim had no reported injuries.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a robbery at 8:00 p.m. on March 9 at 1600 Legaye Drive, Cardiff by the Sea. The victim reported a minor injury and a stolen bicycle ($2,000). The identity of the arrestee remains confidential at this time.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for vandalism at 6:01 a.m. on March 10 at 1500 Villa Cardiff Drive, Cardiff by the Sea. The female victim reported damaged miscellaneous goods ($175).

