Suspected oil discovered at Carlsbad State Beach

CARLSBAD — A dark tar-like substance has reportedly drifted onto Carlsbad State Beach, according to multiple sources, but the recently discovered material has not yet been confirmed as crude oil or related to the Orange County oil spill.

The material was reportedly found earlier today. Shortly after the discovery, Rep. Mike Levin (CA-49) shared an area resident’s photo on social media depicting what appears to be a clump of tar, saying about 12 have been found so far.

Levin said the U.S. Coast Guard and San Diego County Office of Emergency Services (OES) team are working to learn more.

Kristin Ray, director of communications for the City of Carlsbad, said the incident team is not sure if the black-colored blobs are from the recent spill or a natural phenomenon. Ray said an incident team is on-site and assessing the situation.

A press conference is scheduled for later today. The Coast News will keep you updated with further developments.