Weekly Crime Reports – Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach

EDITOR’S NOTE: Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station’s incident reports from Sept. 13 to Sept. 19. All arrestees within these reports are presumed innocent.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 5:39 p.m. on Sept. 13 at S. Sierra Ave., Solana Beach. A male victim, 46, reported a stolen green Pedego Element bicycle ($2,300).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found property at 3:53 p.m. Sept. 15 at N El Camino Real, Encinitas. The officer found three prescription/non-prescription drugs.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor shoplifting at 8:01 p.m. Sept. 15 at Solana Hills Drive, Solana Beach. The victim, a store, reported six stolen bottles of liquor ($293).

Kyandra Banks, 27, was arrested at 8:17 p.m. Sept. 15 at Vandegrift Blvd., Oceanside and was booked in Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of felony other agency’s warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a misdemeanor battery at 10:13 a.m. Sept. 13 at Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas. One female, 54, and two male victims, 29, reported an apparent minor injury.

Hector Quintero and Juan Perez, 33 and 52, were arrested at 12:29 p.m. Sept. 13 at Leucadia Blvd., Encinitas and were booked in San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of misdemeanor drunk in public.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor vandalism at 7:14 p.m. Sept. 13 at N. El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported damaged furniture ($300).

Sylvia Moffet, 74, was arrested at 10:15 p.m. on Sept. 13 at Garden View Court, Encinitas and was cited and released for felony vandalism. A male victim, 33, reported a vandalized white small truck ($1,200).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found property at 11:42 a.m. Sept. 14 at Parkwood Lane, Encinitas. The officer found a Remington .22 Rifle.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a missing person at 6:40 p.m. on Sept. 14 at Market St., San Diego. A male victim, 28, was missing.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, vehicle, at 3:06 a.m. Sept. 15 at Melba Road, Encinitas. A male victim, 23, reported stolen Makita construction equipment ($1,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony grand theft at 11:58 a.m. Sept. 13 at Birmingham Drive, Encinitas. A victim, 55, reported stolen miscellaneous ($3,000).

Rebecca Johnson, 50, was arrested at 12:10 a.m. Sept. 14 at Calle Magdalena, Encinitas and was booked in Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of misdemeanor other agency’s warrant.

Richard Quintanar, 56, was arrested at 9:38 a.m. Sept. 13 at Shadowridge Drive and was booked in Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor bench warrant.

Eric Newton, 29, was arrested at 10:39 a.m. Sept. 13 at Route 78, Vista and was booked in Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of felony violation parole.

Frank Gallegos, 31, was arrested at 1:03 p.m. Sept. 13 at Olive Ave., Vista and was booked in Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of felony probation violation.

Elvis Gonzalez, 38, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia and possession of controlled substances at 1:35 p.m. Sept. 13 at Oceanside Blvd., Oceanside.

Ricardo Padilla, 42, was arrested at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at University Drive, Vista and was booked in Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of felony violation parole.

Kyle Caplinger, 29, was arrested at 8:58 p.m. Sept. 15 at Marron Road, Oceanside and was booked in Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of felony post-release community supervision.

Christopher Bleisch, 44, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 8:45 p.m. Sept. 15 at Crouch St., Oceanside.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a misdemeanor battery at 11:43 a.m. Sept. 16 at Townsite Drive, Vista. A male victim, 27, reported an apparent minor injury.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, vehicle, at 3:40 p.m. Sept. 16 at S. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. A female victim, 29, reported a stolen purse ($20), an ID ($25), a bag ($30), a speaker ($100), an ATM card, and credit cards.

Christopher Porst, 39, was arrested at 9:00 p.m. Sept. 16 at Camino Real, Encinitas and was booked in San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon. Two female victims, 43 and 49, reported apparent minor injuries, one male victim, 42, reported no injury and a store reported felony vandalism of miscellaneous ($600).

Gary Stewart, 62, was arrested at 10:33 p.m. Sept. 16 at San Elijo Ave, Cardiff-by-the-Sea, and was booked in Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor offense of driving under the influence.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony commercial burglary at 11:26 a.m. Sept. 17 at Stevens Ave., Solana Beach. A male victim, 49, reported a stolen Smith and Wesson MP 15 ($700), a safe ($300), one hundred fifty ammunition ($100), and miscellaneous firearm parts ($10).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a misdemeanor petty theft at 12:55 p.m. Sept. 17 at N. El Camino Real, Encinitas. A male victim, 21, reported a stolen black Motorola G Power ($200).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a misdemeanor shoplift at 9:14 p.m. Sept. 17 at N. El Camino Real, Encinitas. A victim, a store, reported seven stolen liquors ($219).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a misdemeanor petty theft at 9:12 p.m. Sept. 17 at Clark Ave., Encinitas. A female victim, 70, reported stolen automotive parts ($1,000).

Dantea Cooper, 32, was cited and released for misdemeanor battery on a person at 7:29 p.m. Sept. 18 at Calle Magdalena, Encinitas. A male victim, 24, reported no injury.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, vehicle, at 6:28 p.m. Sept. 18 at Lagoon Viewpoint, Del Mar. A female victim, 53, reported one stolen Del computer ($1,500), one Costco gaming laptop ($1,500), one apple computer ($1,000), one apple electronic component ($250), one blue/black Columbia bag ($200), one silver/aluminum Swiss Army bag ($200), and one black/red Sand and Surf duffle bag ($200).

Sediq Nazary, 35, was arrested at 9:05 p.m. Sept. 18 at S. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, and was booked in Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of misdemeanor drunk in public.

Boris Markosian, 30, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 9:28 p.m. Sept. 18 at Oceanside Blvd., Oceanside.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, in-progress residential, at 11:09 p.m. Sept. 18 at 5th St., Encinitas. A male victim, 44, reported a stolen green van ($22,000) and cash ($100).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for burglary, vehicle, at 4:16 a.m. Sept. 19 at Eolus Ave., Encinitas. A female victim, 39, and a male victim, 35, reported stolen miscellaneous ($1,000).

Michael Hernandez, 46, was arrested at 9:02 a.m. Sept. 19 at N. El Camino Real, Encinitas and was booked in Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a felony bench warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony grand theft at 11:42 a.m. Sept. 19 at N. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. A male victim, 55, reported a stolen green/gray Santa Cruz highball carbon fiber mountain bike ($8,000) and a black/red addict carbon fiber racing bike ($12,500).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for burglary, vehicle, at 12:40 p.m. Sept. 19 at Alexander Court, Encinitas. A male victim, 24, reported stolen miscellaneous items valued at $2,400.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for burglary, vehicle, at 8:28 p.m. Sept. 19 at Carmel Valley Road, Del Mar. Two male victims, 27 and 25, reported a stolen black Aristocrat backpack ($15), cash ($150), and an ATM card.

Coby Willcoxson, 40, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances at 9:35 p.m. Sept. 19 at Camino Del Mar, Del Mar.