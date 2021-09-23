Tips sought in Encinitas residential sex assault

ENCINITAS — Authorities reached out to the public Wednesday for help in identifying a man who sneaked into an Encinitas woman’s apartment last week and sexually assaulted her.

The victim told investigators the assailant, a young man with a “bowl cut” hairstyle, attacked her shortly before midnight Friday while she was sleeping in her residence in the 2000 block of Carol View Drive, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The woman was able to break free from the assailant and chased him out of her home, Lt. Joel Stranger said. She described the perpetrator as a black-haired, roughly 5-foot-4-inch, 120-pound man in his late teens to mid- 20s. At the time of the assault, he was shirtless and wearing black basketball-type shorts.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.