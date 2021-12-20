Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach

Weekly crime reports from the Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station for Dec. 6 through Dec. 13. All arrestees within these reports are presumed innocent.

Andrew Johnson, 22, was arrested at 9:57 p.m. on Dec. 6 at South Vulcan Ave., Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, a vehicle at 10:27 a.m. on Dec. 6 at Vista De La Tierra, Del Mar. The female victim, 54, reported stolen a purse ($58), four credit cards, an ID card, and an ATM card.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony robbery at 6:53 p.m. on Dec. 6 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported a stolen speaker valued at $379.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony vehicle stolen at 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 6 at Melba Road, Encinitas. The female victim, 49, reported a stolen white three-door truck valued at $12,000.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor vandalism, a camera at 8:03 a.m. on Dec. 6 at Skyknoll Way, Encinitas. The male victim, 39, reported a damaged Nest camera ($330).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony vehicle stolen at 9:06 a.m. on Dec. 6 at Del Alba, Encinitas. The male victim, 44, reported a stolen black utility trailer valued at $12,000.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 8:58 a.m. on Dec. 6 at Evergreen Drive, Encinitas. The female victim, 43, reported stolen miscellaneous items valued at $1,000.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft, shoplift, at 4:18 p.m. on Dec. 6 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported stolen a pair of gray Wilson gloves ($279).

Trenton Lancashire, 19, was arrested at 9:28 p.m. on Dec. 6 at De La Valle, Solana Beach, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of felony DUI.

Arvin Cruz, 32, was arrested at 12:57 p.m. on Dec. 7 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of misdemeanor hit and run and felony DUI.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 4:10 p.m. on Dec. 7 at South El Camino Real, Encinitas. The male victim, 76, reported stolen a black bicycle valued at ($500).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, a vehicle at 3:05 p.m. on Dec. 7 Delphinium St., Encinitas. The male victim, 28, reported stolen intangible personal identifying information ($1,823), two pairs of sunglasses ($180), miscellaneous items ($50), a black wallet ($30), two ID cards, one credit card, and a check.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, a vehicle at 4:46 p.m. on Dec. 8 at Ocean Ave, Del Mar. The male victim, 33, reported a damaged car window ($200) and stolen a black wallet ($20) and a credit card.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony fraud at 11:52 a.m. on Dec. 8 at Santa Dominga, Solana Beach. The female victim, 65, reported stolen cash valued at $1,750.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 9:27 a.m. on Dec. 8 at Rancho Santa Fe Road, Encinitas. The male victim, 35, reported stolen two license plates ($40).

Bailey Maggiore, 25, was arrested at 7:51 a.m. on Dec. 8 at De La Valle, Rancho Santa Fe, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon on a person. The female victim, 36, reported a possible internal injury.

Jesus Garcia, 29, was cited and released for misdemeanor battery on a person at 11:15 p.m. on Dec. 8 at Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas. The male victim, 35, reported an apparent minor injury.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a found property at 11:56 a.m. on Dec. 9 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The police officer found three prescription and non-prescription antidepressants and tranquilizers.

Daniel Sherer, 45, was arrested at 7:39 p.m. on Dec. 9 at Manchester Ave, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of misdemeanor being drunk in public and battery on a person. The male victim, 53, reported an apparent minor injury.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony fraud at 10:12 a.m. on Dec. 12 at Rubenstein Drive, Cardiff by the Sea. The male victim, 69, and the female victim, 76, reported stolen cash of $3,250.

Eron Eckman, 40, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 4:09 a.m. on Dec. 9 at La Costa Ave., Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 2:26 p.m. on Dec. 12 at Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas. The female victim, 38, reported a damaged red four-door sedan valued at $5,000 and stolen miscellaneous items valued at $2,400.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, a vehicle at 11:02 a.m. on Dec. 13 at Arroyo Drive, Encinitas. The male victim, 35, reported stolen miscellaneous items ($1,000) and a Stihl Br 600 backpack blower ($1,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 2:12 p.m. on Dec. 13 at Blue Sky Drive, Encinitas. The male victim, 75, reported stolen a gray HP Chromebook ($349) and a black notebook.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, residential at 7:50 a.m. on Dec. 13 at Solana Drive, Solana Beach. The female victim, 62, and the male victim, 68, reported stolen a white Canyon Endurance bicycle valued at $4,800 and an orange Pivot bike valued at $5,000.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 1:20 p.m. on Dec. 13 at Birmingham Drive, Cardiff by the sea. The victim, a store, reported stolen miscellaneous items ($120).

Michael Saia, 30, was arrested at 4:40 p.m. on Dec. 13 at North Cedros Ave., Solana Beach, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of misdemeanor being drunk in public.

