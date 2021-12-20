Teenage girl reports attempted kidnapping in Vista

VISTA — Authorities were investigating the reported attempted kidnapping of a 13-year-old girl in Vista on Friday.

The Roosevelt Middle School student told investigators she was walking to a bus stop in the area of Georgia Lane and West Los Angeles Drive at about 8:30 a.m. Monday when a white van with no license plates passed her, then made a U-turn and stopped near her, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

At that point, a man with “spiky” brown hair got out of a passenger seat in the vehicle, told the teenager in Spanish to get into the van and grabbed her by the shoulder and backpack, the girl told authorities.

“She says she was able to escape by striking the man with her elbow,” Lt. Dave Buether said. “She then ran to the bus stop, and the van drove away.”

The student described the would-be abductor as a thin Hispanic man wearing sunglasses and dressed in black clothing, including a sweatshirt and scarf or mask over the lower part of his face. She was unable to provide a description of the driver of the van, Buether said.

Anyone with information about the attempted kidnapping was asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

More local crime news here.

Weekly crime reports for Encinitas, Del Mar and Solana Beach.

The Coast News “Daily Arrest Logs” for up-to-the-minute arrest reports in North County.