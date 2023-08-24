The Coast News Group
Weekly crime reports: Encinitas arrest reports, Weekly Crime Reports: Solana Beach, Encinitas, Del Mar crime Sheriff Department Weekly Arrests Report
North Coastal Sheriff's Station in Encinitas. Photo by Jordan P. Ingram
Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach

by Fiona Fox Ryan0

Weekly crime reports from the Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station from Aug. 7 to Aug. 14 for the cities of Encinitas, Del Mar and Solana Beach. All arrestees within these crime reports are presumed innocent.

Mena, 52, was cited and released for misdemeanor active warrant at 7:55 a.m. on Aug. 7 at 300 South Cleveland Street, Oceanside Transit Center, Oceanside.

O’Connell, 38, was cited and released for misdemeanor active warrant at 8:40 a.m. on Aug. 7 at 300 South Cleveland Street, Oceanside Transit Center, Oceanside.

Murray, 69, was cited and released for misdemeanor active warrant at 9:10 a.m. on Aug. 7 at 1100 South Coast Highway, Oceanside. 

Dick, 56, was cited and released for misdemeanor active warrant at 9:00 a.m. on Aug. 7 at 1100 South Coast Highway, Oceanside.

Schneider, 54, was cited and released for misdemeanor active warrant at 9:10 a.m. on Aug. 7 at 300 West Mission Avenue, Escondido. 

Troutman, 60, was cited and released for misdemeanor active warrant at 9:20 a.m. on Aug. 7 at 300 West Mission Avenue, Escondido.

Faber, 54, was cited and released for misdemeanor active warrant at 9:20 a.m. on Aug. 7 at 2100 Barham Drive, Nordahl Road Sprinter Station, San Marcos. 

Luevano, 61, was cited and released for misdemeanor active warrant at 9:45 a.m. on Aug. 7 at 1800 Oceanside Blvd, 101.3 Mp, Oceanside. 

Padilla, 23, was arrested and booked at 10:00 a.m. on Aug. 7 at Vista Detention Facility for felony altering identification marks on a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon on person, criminal street gang member carrying a loaded firearm, felon/addict/possessing firearm, prohibited person own/possess ammunition, and post-release community supervision violation.

Lohman, 41, was arrested and booked at 1:36 p.m. on Aug.7 at Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor use/under the influence of a controlled substance. 

McAfee, 27, was cited and released for misdemeanor active warrant at 3:10 p.m. on Aug. 7 at 3600 Barnard Drive, Oceanside. 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 2:18 p.m. on Aug. 7 at Philz Coffee, 1000 South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, for found property miscellaneous firearm parts and ammunition. 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for miscellaneous incidents at 6:38 p.m. on Aug. 7 at 800 Santa Inez, Solana Beach. 

Vindiola, 37, was arrested at 12:01 a.m. on Aug. 7 at Encinitas Blvd, Balour Drive, Encinitas, for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance. 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 7 at 400 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas, for felony burglary (residential). The victim, 33, reported stolen computers ($2,200).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 10:18 a.m. on Aug. 7 at 100 North El Camino Real, 20, Encinitas, for found pistols ($0).  

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 12:47 p.m. on Aug. 7 at Community Resource Center, 600 2nd Street, Encinitas, for misdemeanor petty theft. The victim, 61, reported a stolen cell phone ($55). 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 4:16 p.m. on Aug. 7 at El Camino Real and Leucadia Blvd, Encinitas, for misdemeanor hit and run (property damage). The victim, 40, reported no apparent injury.  

Ross, 36, was arrested and booked at 10:04 p.m. on Aug. 7 at Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor disorderly conduct (alcohol). 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 8:28 a.m. on Aug. 8 at 3000 Manchester Avenue, Encinitas, for felony vandalism. The victim (commercial) reported vandalized miscellaneous items ($5,000), tractor ($1,000), and locks ($40).

Montanez, 35, was arrested and booked at 9:58 a.m. on Aug. 8 at Vista Detention Facility for post-release community supervision violation. 

Dillman, 24, was cited and released for misdemeanor active warrant at 9:33 a.m. on Aug. 8 at 3500 Plaza Drive, Oceanside. 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vandalism at 9:46 a.m. on Aug. 8 at 1400 Neptune Avenue, Encinitas. The victim, 61, reported vandalized miscellaneous items ($2,800) and stolen construction equipment ($80). 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (commercial) at 9:46 a.m. on Aug. 8 at Seaside Presbyterian Church, 300 La Veta Avenue, Encinitas.  

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft (motor vehicle) at 11:17 a.m. on Aug. 8 at Las Olas Mexican Restaurant, 2600 South Coast Highway 101, Cardiff-By-The-Sea. The victim, 38, reported a stolen cell phone ($1,662) and credit cards ($0). 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a found watch at 10:56 a.m. on Aug. 8 at 200 South Helix Avenue, Solana Beach. 

Devlin, 52, was cited and released at 3:10 p.m. on Aug. 8 at College Sprinter Station, 4100½ Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside, for a misdemeanor active warrant. 

Marshal, 62, was cited and released at 7:55 p.m. on Aug. 8 at 100 Block College Blvd, Oceanside, for misdemeanor active warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 12:37 p.m. on Aug. 8 at 2900 Camino Serbal, Carlsbad, for a found pistol ($2,300) and rifles ($3).

Salas, 42, was cited and released at 6:45 p.m. on Aug. 8 at Encinitas Blvd/Camino De Las Flores, Encinitas, for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance, driving without valid driver’s license, and expired registration.  

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 7:34 p.m. on Aug. 8 at Solana Beach Station, 100 North Cedros Avenue, Encinitas, for miscellaneous incidents. 

McGarry, 46, was arrested and booked at 3:39 a.m. on Aug. 8 at Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon (not firearm). The victim, 63, reported an apparent minor injury. 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 8:25 a.m. on Aug. 8 at 600 Requeza Street, Encinitas, for a lost article.  

Heilmer, 47, was arrested and booked at 10:40 a.m. on Aug. 8 at Vista Detention Facility for a felony other agency’s warrant. 

Romans, 37, was cited and released at 10:38 a.m. on Aug. 8 at 1700 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside, for misdemeanor active warrant. 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 8 at 1300 Lake Drive, Encinitas, for miscellaneous ammunition ($1). 

Kelly, 30, was cited and released at 2:25 p.m. on Aug. 8 at 1800 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside, for misdemeanor active warrant. 

Molano, 28, was cited and released at 2:40 p.m. on Aug. 8 at 600 Crouch Street, Oceanside, for misdemeanor active warrant. 

Macedonio, 28, was cited and released at 3:00 p.m. on Aug. 8 at Bally’s Fitness, 1800 Hacienda Drive, Vista, for misdemeanor active warrant. 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 12:20 a.m. on Aug. 9 at Home Depot, 1000 N El Camino Real, Encinitas, for misdemeanor petty theft. The victim (commercial) reported stolen plants ($600).  

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 9:42 a.m. on Aug. 9 at 600 Arden Drive for misdemeanor petty theft (vehicle). The victim, 72, reported a stolen license plate ($20).  

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 10:16 a.m. on Aug. 9 at Best Buy, 1000 N El Camino Real, Encinitas, for felony grand theft. The victim (commercial) reported a stolen electronic component ($1,000). 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 1:48 p.m. on Aug. 9 at 1200 Orkney Lane, Cardiff-by-the-Sea, for felony obtaining money by false pretenses. The victim, 68, reported stolen U.S. currency ($3,120). 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 5:22 p.m. on Aug. 9 at 700 Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas, for misdemeanor petty theft (vehicle). The victim, 55, reported stolen credit cards ($0), ID cards ($4), wallet ($1), U.S. currency ($150), sunglasses ($200), and eyeglasses ($200). 

Negrete, 22, was cited and released at 12:25 p.m. on Aug. 9 at 4100 1/2 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside, for misdemeanor active warrant.

Castro, 33, was arrested and booked at 1:41 p.m. on Aug. 9 at Vista Detention Facility for a felony other agency’s warrant. 

Clayburn, 53, was cited and released at 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 9 at 2500 El Camino Real, Carlsbad, for misdemeanor active warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 9:56 p.m. on Aug. 9 at Encinitas Community Park, 400 Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas, for felony burglary (vehicle). The victim, 25, reported a stolen backpack ($245), wallet ($250), electronic notebook ($100), passport ($0), bag ($80), watch ($5,000), bracelet ($60), credit cards ($0), and ID card ($0).  

Jennings, 43, was cited and released at 12:55 p.m. on Aug. 9 at 3500 College Blvd, Oceanside, for misdemeanor active warrant.

Lopez, 36, was cited and released at 1:45 p.m. on Aug. 9 at Sprinter Station, El Camino Real, Oceanside, for misdemeanor active warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 5:22 p.m. on Aug. 9 at 800 Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas, for felony burglary (vehicle). The victim, 59, reported a vandalized automobile ($450) and a stolen bag ($500). 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 6:25 p.m. on Aug. 9 at Encinitas Community Park, 400 Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas, for felony burglary (vehicle). The victim, 43, reported a stolen fanny pack ($150), wallet ($120), ID card ($0), miscellaneous ($250), miscellaneous papers ($250), and credit cards ($0). 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 5:22 p.m. on Aug. 9 at 800 Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas, for felony burglary (vehicle). The victim, 54, reported a vandalized automobile ($450) and a stolen fanny pack ($1). 

Hays, 42, was cited and released at 2:00 a.m. on Aug. 10 at Upper Moonlight Beach, 400 W C Street, Encinitas, for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance. 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 9:23 a.m. on Aug. 10 at 400 Serpentine Drive, Del Mar, for felony burglary (vehicle). The victim, 53, reported stolen miscellaneous papers ($25) and books ($33.50). 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 1:16 p.m. on Aug. 10 at 500 Stratford Court, Del Mar, for a missing person (adult). 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 7:43 a.m. on Aug. 10 at 100 North El Camino Real, Encinitas, for found property. The victim, 60, reported a found bicycle ($1). 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 11:37 a.m. on Aug. 10 at 200 Witham Road, Encinitas, for a missing person (adult). 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 12:24 p.m. on Aug. 10 at 300 Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas, for found property. 

Herrera, 33, was cited and released at 1:07 p.m. on Aug. 10 at San Luis Rey Transit Center, 5000 North River Road, Oceanside, for a misdemeanor active warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 12:31 p.m. on Aug. 10 at 7-11, 1700 North Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, for miscellaneous incidents. The victim (commercial) reported a destroyed gas station service structure ($550).  

Dickerson, 51, was cited and released at 2:15 p.m. on Aug. 10 at San Luis Rey Transit Center, 5000 North River Road, Oceanside, for a misdemeanor active warrant.

Lemus, 28, was arrested and booked at 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 10 at Vista Detention Facility for post-release community supervision violation. 

Carothers, 18, was arrested and booked at 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 10 at Metropolitan Correctional Center for a felony other agency’s warrant. 

Baker, 41, was arrested and booked at 3:45 p.m. on Aug. 10 at Vista Detention Facility for post-release community supervision violation. 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 3:11 p.m. on Aug. 10 at CVS, 300 South Highway 101, Solana Beach, for a lost article. The victim, 73, reported a stolen pistol ($0). 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 3:41 p.m. on Aug. 10 at 400 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas, for felony burglary (vehicle). The victim, 51, reported stolen garden tools ($1,200). 

Riedlinger, 32, was cited and released at 4:00 p.m. on Aug. 10 at REI, 1500 Leucadia Blvd, Encinitas, for misdemeanor possession of narcotic controlled substance paraphernalia. 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 4:13 a.m. on Aug. 11 at 1600 Mackinnon Avenue, Cardiff-By-The-Sea, for felony burglary (residential). The victim, 50, reported no apparent injury. 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 12:00 a.m. on Aug. 11 at Valero, 300 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas, for misdemeanor battery on person. The male victim, 45, reported no apparent injury. 

Pemberton, 30, was cited and released at 7:40 a.m. on Aug. 11 at 100 Olive Avenue, Vista, for misdemeanor active warrant.

Hecox, 59, was arrested and booked at 8:47 a.m. on Aug. 11 at Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor disorderly conduct (alcohol). 

Barnes, 31, was cited and released at 9:26 a.m. on Aug. 11 at College Sprinter Station, 4100 ½ Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside, for misdemeanor possession of narcotic controlled substance. 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 9:57 a.m. on Aug. 11 at Del Mar Racetrack, 2200 Jimmy Durante Blvd, Del Mar, for misdemeanor simple battery. The victims reported apparent minor injury. 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 10:34 a.m. on Aug. 11 at 2100 Carol View Drive, Cardiff-By-The-Sea, for felony burglary (vehicle). The victim reported a stolen power tool ($400).  

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 11:57 a.m. on Aug. 11 at 500 Ocean View Avenue, Encinitas, for miscellaneous incidents. 

Stanton, 36, was cited and released at 6:03 p.m. on Aug. 11 at Walmart, 1500 Leucadia Blvd, Encinitas, for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 12:18 a.m. on Aug. 11 at 700 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, for misdemeanor battery on person. The victims reported apparent minor injury. 

Arias, 27, was arrested and booked at 3:17 a.m. on Aug. 11 at Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor disorderly conduct (alcohol). 

Carothers, 18, was cited and released at 12:10 p.m. on Aug. 11 at Oceanside Transit Center, 100 South Tremont Street, Oceanside, for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance. 

Tomasi, 54, was cited and released at 2:16 p.m. on Aug. 11 at 600 Sycamore Avenue, Vista, for a felony bench warrant (our agency). 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 9:00 a.m. on Aug. 12 at 700 Snapdragon Street, Encinitas, for felony burglary (residential). The victim, 33, reported vandalized miscellaneous furniture ($500). 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 10:25 a.m. on Aug. 12 at 700 3rd Street, Encinitas, for felony vandalism. The victim, 47, reported a vandalized car window ($1,000). 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 11:18 a.m. on Aug. 12 at Trader Joe’s, 100 North El Camino Real, Encinitas, for misdemeanor petty theft (purse snatch) and felony get credit/other’s ID. The victim, 81, reported a stolen wallet ($300), U.S. currency ($400), ID card ($40), intangible personal identifying information ($0), and credit cards ($0). 

Ibanez, 39, was cited and released at 12:45 p.m. on Aug. 12 at Walmart, 1500 Leucadia Blvd, Encinitas, for misdemeanor carrying a switchblade knife on person. 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 12:18 p.m. on Aug. 12 at 1700 North Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, for a missing person report (adult).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 12:56 p.m. on Aug. 12 at 900 Via Mil Cumbres, Solana Beach, for felony burglary (residential). The victims reported stolen keys ($500), purse ($50), credit cards ($0), and U.S. currency ($300). 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 1:24 p.m. on Aug. 12 at 1000 Elm View Drive, Encinitas, for found property (box, $0). 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 3:51 p.m. on Aug. 12 at 1100 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas, for a missing person report (adult). 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 2:07 p.m. on Aug. 12 at 0 Road Street and J Street, Encinitas, for felony battery with serious bodily injury. The victim, 67, reported a severe laceration. 

Brahm, 29, was arrested and booked at 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 12 at Vista Detention Facility for felony battery with serious bodily injury. The victim, 46, reported a severe laceration. 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 11:11 p.m. on Aug. 12 at 1400 North Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, for misdemeanor battery on person. The victims reported apparent minor injury. 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 1:18 p.m. on Aug. 12 at North Coast Highway 101 and La Costa Avenue, Encinitas, for a found narcotic seizure. 

Mills, 63, was arrested and booked at 11:45 a.m. on Aug. 13 at Vista Detention Facility for felony threaten crime with intent to terrorize. The victim, 38, reported no apparent injury. 

Enriquez, 50, was arrested and booked at 11:48 a.m. on Aug. 13 at Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor disorderly conduct (alcohol) and felony violation of parole. 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 10:50 a.m. on Aug. 14 at 400 Santa Dominga, Solana Beach, for felony burglary (commercial). The victims reported stolen miscellaneous tools ($2,500). 

Check out Weekly Crime Reports and Daily Arrest Logs for up-to-the-minute arrest reports in North County. Read more local crime news here. For more information about arrests, cold cases and active alerts, please visit the San Diego County Sheriff’s website.

