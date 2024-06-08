Armed suspect in surgical mask robs Encinitas gas station

ENCINITAS — An unidentified male robbed a gas station at gunpoint on Tuesday night and fled with roughly $50 in cash, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

At approximately 11:47 p.m. on June 4, an unknown Hispanic male wearing dark clothing and a black surgical mask entered the Chevron gas station at 805 Birmingham Drive in Cardiff by the Sea, sheriff’s Lt. Zheath Sanchez told The Coast News.

The suspect, wearing a dark grey hooded sweatshirt, dark grey pants and black shoes, pointed a handgun at the store clerk and demanded money from the register, taking approximately $50 before fleeing the scene in a white pickup truck, Sanchez said.

The truck was last seen driving westbound on Birmingham Drive, continuing over Interstate 5. The gas station clerk was not injured in the robbery.

The North Coastal Station Area Investigations Unit is investigating this incident.

