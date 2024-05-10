Del Mar psychiatrist offers $100K reward for return of stolen safe, cash

DEL MAR — A local psychiatrist is offering a $100,000 reward for the return of a safe containing thousands in cash that was stolen during a burglary of his office last week in Del Mar.

Dr. Rustin Berlow, 66, a psychiatrist and owner of the American Brain Stimulation Clinic at 1100 Camino Del Mar, told The Coast News that his office was broken into between 2:30 p.m. on April 28 and 6 a.m. the following day.

After deputies arrived at the office, located on the corner of 11th Street and Camino Del Mar across the street from the Del Mar Civic Center, Berlow reported several stolen items from the business, including a gray-colored Century safe containing $40,000 in cash and various medications, including antibiotics and blood pressure medication.

According to Berlow, habit-forming drugs were also present in the office but were not among the medications taken in the theft.

Lt. Nanette McMasters of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department told The Coast News that the motive for the burglary appeared to be cash.

Berlow said the suspect(s), whom he described as “professionals,” had entered the office by breaking a glass window on the front door before removing the safe that was bolted to the floor.

Other areas of the office were severely damaged, such as an interior door, and Berlow’s computer was also destroyed during the break-in.

“The damage seemed to be done in an unnecessary, violent way,” Berlow said.

According to law enforcement, none of the other businesses in the area reported burglaries or damaged property. Detectives are currently investigating, but no suspect information is available.

Berlow is offering a $100,000 reward for the return of the missing safe. Anyone with information about its location is asked to contact 619-955-0000.