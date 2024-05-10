The Coast News Group
Oceanside Police Department. Courtesy photo
Victim of fatal e-bike crash in Oceanside ID’d

OCEANSIDE — Authorities publicly identified an Oceanside man who died last week from complications of injuries he suffered a month ago in a predawn e-bike crash.

Kevin Cerv, 56, sustained severe head and neck trauma, including a spinal fracture, when the electric two-wheeler he was riding collided with a car at Corporate Centre Drive and Ocean Ranch Boulevard in Oceanside shortly before 4 a.m. on April 9, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Cerv was admitted to Palomar Medical Center in Escondido, where his condition steadily worsened before his death on Friday evening.

