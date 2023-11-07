Motorcyclist, 17, dies after striking pole on Encinitas Blvd

ENCINITAS — A 17-year-old male was killed Sunday after his motorcycle crashed into a telephone pole along Encinitas Boulevard, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Monday.

The collision occurred at around 8:20 a.m. on Sunday, when the unidentified juvenile veered off the road while traveling eastbound in the 500 block of Encinitas Boulevard and hit a telephone pole, according to Sgt. Jeremy Collis.

A passerby called 911, and law enforcement attempted life-saving measures at the scene before the motorist was pronounced deceased.

At this time, the department is still investigating whether speed or mechanical issues were a factor in the collision, Collis said.

The department is not sharing the name of the victim because he is a juvenile. No other individuals were injured.

Anyone who may have information on the collision was asked to call the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station Traffic Division at 760-966-3500.