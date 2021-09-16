Weekly Crime Report – Encinitas, Solana Beach, Del Mar

EDITOR’S NOTE: Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station’s incident reports from Sept. 6 to Sept. 12. All arrestees within these reports are presumed innocent.

Alison Puccinelli, 47, was arrested at 2:24 a.m. Sept. 6 at S. Coast Highway 101, Cardiff by the Sea and was booked in Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, vehicle, at 11:03 a.m. Sept. 6 at N. El Camino Real, Encinitas. Two female victims, 23 and 28, reported a stolen backpack ($239), a MacBook Pro ($1,700), an identification card/document ($32), an Air pod ($150) and keys ($50).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vehicle theft at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 6 at N. El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim, 74, reported a taken vehicle.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony stolen car at 1:57 p.m. Sept. 6 at Leucadia Blvd., Encinitas. The victim, 43, reported a stolen black truck ($35,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony commercial burglary at 1:44 p.m. Sept. 6 at Stevens Ave., Solana Beach. The victim, 70, reported five stolen miscellaneous items ($2,500), one 900 Revolver pistol ($15), one Mark IV Series 70 pistol ($500), one Model 10 Series B shotgun ($750) and one 59 shotgun ($1,000).

Thomas Brownell, 34, was arrested at 12:09 a.m. Sept. 7 at Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas and was booked in Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia, felony possession of controlled substances for sale. Sheriff’s deputies found an air gun and miscellaneous fire gun parts in the arrestee’s car.

Lynne Filippini, 63, was arrested at 3:32 p.m. Sept. 7 at Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas and was cited and released for misdemeanor trespassing. The store reported Filippini refused to leave the property.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony vehicle burglary at 4:04 p.m. Sept. 7 at Camino Del Mar, Del Mar. The victim, 50, reported a stolen Kenneth Cole bag ($45) and a Huawei computer ($1,600).

Hector Quintero, 33, was arrested at 9 p.m. Sept. 7 at W. Leucadia Blvd., Encinitas and was booked in San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of being under the influence of drugs/alcohol at 10 p.m.

Robert Sherrard, 55, was arrested at 3:22 p.m. Sept. 7 at Coast Highway, Encinitas and was cited and released for an active misdemeanor warrant by Sheriff’s deputies.

Francis Dufour, 63, was arrested at 5:05 p.m. Sept. 7 at 2nd St., Encinitas and was booked in San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of a felony bench warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony grand theft at 1:52 a.m. Sept. 8 at E. Solana Circle, Solana Beach. The victim, 57, reported stolen automotive parts ($1,000).

Sergio Hernandez, 29, was arrested at 3:27 a.m. Sept. 8 at N. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas and was booked in San Diego Central Jail for a felony bench warrant at 4:11 a.m.

David Bornstein, 62, was arrested at 3:37 a.m. Sept. 8 at Cedros Ave., Solana Beach and was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor vandalism at 8:27 a.m. Sept. 8 at Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported a damaged wall ($350).

Jake Kelley, 34, was arrested at 1:57 p.m. Sept. 8 at S. Vulcan Ave and Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas, and cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a forgery at 8:58 a.m. Sept. 9 at N. Granados Ave., Solana Beach. The victim, 29, reported stolen U.S. currency ($29,200) and stolen personal identifying information.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a temporary restraining order at 9:55 a.m. Sept. 9 at Oxford Ave., Cardiff by the Sea. The victim, 51, reported a misdemeanor contempt of court: violation of protective order.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of felony grand theft at 2:27 p.m. Sept. 9 at Birchview Drive, Encinitas. The victim, 60, reported a stolen blue/gold jacket ($1,000), one pair of gold shoes ($200), a pair of turquoise shoes ($200) and a dark green duffle bag ($100) from the vehicle.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of a misdemeanor petty theft at 3:29 p.m. Sept. 9 at Saxony Road, Encinitas. The victim, 51, reported a stolen black Samsung A11 ($150), keys ($300), black/grey/or aluminum duffle bag ($10) from the building.

David Bornstein, 62, was arrested at 5 p.m. Sept. 9 at S. Cedros Ave., Solana Beach and was cited and released for misdemeanor petty theft. The store reported the arrestee shoplifted a silver/aluminum ring ($240), miscellaneous clothes ($238). Both items were recovered by Deputy.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found property at 9:12 a.m. Sept. 9 at West C St., Encinitas. The officer found one electronic component, one black Go Pro, one silver Apple cellular phone, one black/pink Apple cellular phone and eight credit cards.

Zachary Noel, 32, was arrested at 1:10 a.m. Sept. 10 at N. Vulcan Ave., Encinitas and was booked in San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, or combo.

Paul Disch, 59, was arrested for misdemeanor drunk in public at 2:35 a.m. Sept. 10 at 11th St., Del Mar and was released by Sheriff’s deputies.

Victor Gonzalez, 31, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia and possessing a controlled substance at 10:48 a.m. Sept. 10 at I-5 North & Del Mar Heights Road, San Diego.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony commercial burglary at 11:03 a.m. Sept. 10 at S. Coast Highway 101, Cardiff by the Sea. The store reported four stolen ready-made Margaritas ($64) and two Corona beers ($32).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a misdemeanor shoplift at 12:34 p.m. Sept. 10 at N. El Camino Real, Encinitas. The store reported a stolen blanket ($34) and a Loungefly backpack ($70).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony commercial burglary at 12:52 p.m. Sept. 10 at S. Highway 101, Solana Beach. The store reported stolen cash and coins ($60), liquor ($50), miscellaneous computer equipment ($200) and miscellaneous food items ($1).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a misdemeanor petty theft at 1:57 p.m. Sept. 10 at 15th St., Del Mar. The victim, 57, reported a stolen white license plate ($20).

Brian Naughton, 31, was arrested at 2:45 p.m. Sept. 10 at Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas and was booked in Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of felony illegal camping at 3:42 p.m. by Sheriff’s deputies.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a found property at 4:22 p.m. Sept. 10 at N. El Camino Real, Encinitas. Sheriff’s deputies found cash and coins ($911).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a misdemeanor temporary restraining order at 4:42 p.m. Sept. 10 at A St., Encinitas. The victim, 39, reported a violation of the domestic relations court order.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony fraud at 4:44 p.m. Sept. 10 at Sunset Drive, Encinitas. The victim, 38, reported a stolen personal identification item. ($1).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony residential burglary at 10:20 p.m. Sept. 10 at La Orilla, Rancho Santa Fe. Two victims, a male and female, 69 and 63, reported the crime.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a misdemeanor shoplift at 8:44 a.m. Sept. 11 at N. El Camino Real, Encinitas. The store reported a stolen black Beats speaker ($229) and eight bottles of Veuve Clicquot champagne ($60).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a misdemeanor battery at 1:12 p.m. Sept. 11 at Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas. The victim, 46, reported an apparent minor injury.

Danielle Velasquez and Stephen Velasquez, both 43, were arrested at 3:29 p.m. Sept. 11 at Leucadia Blvd., Encinitas. Danielle, female, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia and driving without a valid driver’s license and Stephen, male, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony grand theft at 8:22 p.m. Sept. 11 at N. El Camino Real, Encinitas. The store reported stolen miscellaneous items ($1,499).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a misdemeanor battery at 9:51 p.m. Sept. 11 at Santa Paula, Solana Beach. The victim, 19, reported an apparent minor injury.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor vandalism at 10:23 p.m. Sept. 11 at S. Nardo Ave., Solana Beach. The victim, 46, reported damaged windows ($300).

Nijiati Maimaitimiying is an intern covering crime in North County.