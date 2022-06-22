Vintage wedding dresses on display

An exhibit of historic wedding dresses is featured in the 1885 Teten House at the San Dieguito Heritage Museum through the month of June. The dresses, donated to the museum by local families, date from between the early 1900s and the 1950s. The dresses are accompanied by a selection of historic wedding photographs that illustrate changing bridal fashions over the decades.

The exhibit was carefully curated by docent Mary Lou Binkinz whose mother grew up in the Teten House. The Teten House, a clapboard farmhouse, was originally built by the Olivenhain German Colony in 1885. Fred Teten, who joined the colony in 1893, combined two of the original colony houses to create a comfortable family home. The Teten House was moved to the museum grounds from Olivenhain in 2003 and was later restored under the supervision of architect Dave Oakley.

The San Dieguito Heritage Museum occupies a 1.5-acre property in the heart of Encinitas at 450 Quail Gardens Drive. The museum brings history alive through engaging exhibits and hands-on activities. The museum is open to the public on Fridays and Saturdays 12:00-4:00. Admission is $10.00 for adults and $5.00 for seniors and children. Active-duty military members are invited to visit free of charge. For more information on our upcoming exhibits and events go to sdheritage.org.