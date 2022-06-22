Water districts ask resident to conserve water

ENCINITAS — As California enters its third consecutive dry year and following the driest first three months of a year in the state’s recorded history, Gov. Gavin Newsom and the State Water Resources Control Board took steps to drive water conservation at the local level, calling on local water suppliers to take actions that will conserve water across all sectors.

In response, the Olivenhain Municipal Water District and San Dieguito Water District are asking Encinitas residents to step-up and assist Californians across the state in dealing with the drought. The water districts strongly encourage their customers to follow the conservation actions listed below to conserve water Landscape:

Stop using potable water to irrigate non-functional turf on Commercial, Industrial, and Institutional sites

“Non-functional turf” is turf that is not regularly used for human recreational purposes, community events, or sports.

Limit landscape irrigation to no more than three assigned days per week on an established schedule

Odd-numbered addresses can irrigate on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays

Even-numbered addresses can irrigate on Saturdays, Mondays, and Wednesdays

Limit landscape irrigation using sprinklers to no more than 10 minutes per water station per assigned day

Only irrigate landscape areas before 10 a.m. and after 6 p.m. to limit effects of evaporation

Stop water waste resulting from inefficient landscape irrigation, such as runoff, overspray, etc.

Stop irrigating landscapes within 48 hours of measurable rainfall

Use a bucket, watering can, hand-held hose with positive shut-off nozzle, or low-volume non-spray irrigation to water landscaped areas or wash cars

Other:

Stop washing down paved and hard surfaces, such as sidewalks, driveways, and parking lots with potable water, except when necessary to alleviate safety or sanitation hazards

Repair all water leaks within 72 hours of detection or notification

Stop operation of decorative or ornamental fountains unless re-circulated or recycled water is used

Serve and refill water in restaurants and food service establishments only upon request

Offer guests in lodging establishments the option of not laundering towels and linens daily

Use recycled or non-potable water for construction purposes when feasible

Since the punishing drought of the early 1990s, the San Diego region has made investments in conservation programs and a diverse portfolio of drought-resilient water supplies to conserve water. As a result, the region has conserved substantial amounts of water and has sufficient water supplies for 2022 and the foreseeable future.

If you are interested in water-saving rebates and incentives for your home or business, please visit watersmartsd.org.

If you are interested in complimentary site-specific recommendations to conserve water from a certified irrigation professional, Olivenhain customers can visit www.olivenhain.com/evaluation, and San Dieguito customers can visit watersmartcheckup.org. The Olivenhain Municipal Water District provides services to portions of Encinitas, Carlsbad, San Diego, Solana Beach, and neighboring communities. The San Dieguito Water District serves the communities of Leucadia, Old Encinitas, Cardiff, and portions of New Encinitas. Customers with questions are encouraged to contact Olivenhain Municipal Water District at [email protected] or San Dieguito Water District at [email protected]