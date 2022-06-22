ENCINITAS — Leucadia 101 Mainstreet Association will host its annual Summer Fun on the 101 music festival from 11:45 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 9 at the Leucadia Roadside Park, 860 N. Coast Highway 101.

Grateful for the return of live, in-person events, Leucadia 101 is celebrating big and featuring legendary local acts Jack Tempchin and Mrs. Henry. The renowned songwriter, most known for his hits for the Eagles has teamed up with San Diego rock and roll powerhouse Mrs. Henry.

Favorites Mattson 2 will be returning to the Summer Fun stage with their drum / guitar duo grooves and solos. The twin brothers from Encinitas love playing for the hometown crowd. They’ve been staying busy working on guitarist Jared Mattson’s own upcoming record with his second eponymous group.

The winning youth band, Monkey Jam, from the Leucadia 101 Mainstreet Battle of the Bands will also take the stage. Lead singer Ainsley Savant blew the judges away with her powerful vocals backed by Monkey Jam’s rhythm section. This free event is open to the whole community.

“Summer Fun on the 101 is a first-class music festival the whole family can enjoy”, said Summer Fun on the 101 Founder and Leucadia 101 Promotions Chair Michael Schmitt. “We’re inviting the community to relax with their neighbors in the shade of Leucadia Roadside Park, serenaded by Jack Tempchin and Mrs. Henry. What’s better than that? We know the kids of Leucadia are amped up and ready for the return of the Hula Hoop competition.”

There will be a Craft Beer Garden sponsored by Ballast Point Brewing and Local Roots Kombucha. Attendees 21+ will be able to enjoy beer from Ballast Point, as well as Kombucha from Local Roots. The money raised by the event will fund college scholarships for two local San Dieguito Academy graduating seniors pursuing musical studies. To contribute, donate or grab a ticket for the opportunity drawing featuring rad prizes from Highway 101 businesses such as The Leucadian Bar, Bing Surfboards, Vigilucci’s Trattoria Italiana, Choice Juicery, Mktspace, Fish 101, School of Rock Encinitas and way more.

The full band line-up includes Colonel Clinton Davis String Band, Amerikan Bear, The Morning Room, Mrs. Henry, Monkey Jam, and Big Boss Bubeleh in addition to Jack Tempchin and Mrs. Henry.

Summer Fun on the 101 is made possible by the following local business sponsors: Leucadia Beach Inn, The Leucadian Bar, Surfhouse, Alila Marea Beach Resort, Local Roots Kombucha and Ballast Point Brewing. Additional support comes from School of Rock Encinitas and Peter Curry / Cushman & Wakefield Private Capital Group.

For more information, email _[email protected], or visit leucadia101.com.