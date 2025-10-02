Victim of fatal Oceanside hit-and-run identified

OCEANSIDE — Authorities have publicly identified a man who was killed a week ago in a hit-and-run accident in Oceanside.

Josiah Baker, 43, was walking in the roadway in the 3000 block of Oceanside Boulevard shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 25 when a pickup truck struck him from behind, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Following the fatal impact, the motorist drove off, the agency reported. Baker died at the scene from blunt-force trauma to the head, neck and torso.

The medical examiner released no community of residence for Baker.

Officers responded around 10:20 p.m. that evening to reports of a male pedestrian who was struck by a woman behind the wheel of an eastbound 2020 Ford Ranger on Oceanside Boulevard just west of El Camino Real, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

Investigators identified Oceanside resident Yolanda Orozco, 65, as the suspect and registered owner of the Ford.

Police said Orozco showed signs of intoxication and admitted to being the driver of the vehicle at the time of the crash.

She was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run, with additional DUI-related charges pending the outcome of the investigation, the department stated.