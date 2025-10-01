Wildfire season is here. SDG&E helps residents prepare.

The devastating January wildfires in Los Angeles are a powerful reminder of how quickly fire conditions can escalate. When extreme weather factors, like strong winds and dry conditions occur, the risk of wildfire increases significantly.

Here are some recommendations to help you protect your home and ways that SDG&E is working to help keep you safe.

Public Safety Power Shutoffs

Why would a power company shut off the power? In a word: safety.

SDG&E® is constantly monitoring weather conditions. High winds can blow branches and debris into power lines causing them to spark. As a last resort, a team of experts may call for a Public Safety Power Shutoff to help eliminate the danger by shutting down power.

That’s not all SDG&E is doing to keep the public safe. In recent years, the utility has buried miles of power lines, added over 100 observation cameras and 25 new inspection drones. They’ve also built 220 weather stations and trimmed 450,000 trees near power lines. Caring for the community and making residents feel safe is a top priority for SDG&E. But the public is encouraged to take their own steps to prepare for emergencies too.

Emergency Kit

An emergency kit is critical for every family’s safety and should always be stocked with essential items. Every kit should be stored in easy-to-carry containers and include:

• A 3-day supply of bottled water (1 gallon per person per day)

• A 3-day supply of packaged, dried and canned foods

• Pet food and carriers

• A manual can opener

• Radio and flashlights with spare batteries in a waterproof bag

• Cash, credit cards, and an extra set of car keys

• Special items for infants, elderly or disabled family members

• Backup charging methods for phones

• A first aid kit and essential medicines

Creating a Family Emergency Plan

It’s essential to spend some time in the months before wildfire season creating an easy-to-remember plan to keep you and your family safe.

• Identify two places for the family to meet: A place outside your home. And a spot away from the neighborhood in case you can’t return home.

• Practice the plan with the family, including kids.

• Review the emergency plans at your workplace, your children’s school or daycare center, and other places where family members regularly spend time away from home.

• Plan safe routes away from your home and business to high, safe ground. Make sure children are aware of the routes away from home.

• Develop a plan for family pets and livestock; keep in mind that some evacuation shelters may not allow animals.

• Designate a friend outside the area who family members can call if separated.

• Keep current important documents in a safe-deposit box.

A Defensible Space Around Your Home

The dry vegetation around your property could be fuel for a wildfire. SDG&E encourages residents to take immediate action to stop flames from reaching your home. There are three zones that should be carefully maintained:

Zone 1: San Diego County requires 50 feet in clearance in the area closest to the home. Plants should be well-spaced, low-growing and be comprised of fire-resistant flora such as turf grass, vegetable gardens, flower beds or other plants recommended by a local nursery.

Zone 2: The next 50 feet should feature low-growing ground covers that support fire resilience and are low in fuel volume. Talk to a grower about which plants will work best for your defensible space.

Zone 3: Beyond 100 feet, check with environmental agencies before modifying native vegetation that might include endangered species and habitats.

Resources

During an actual wildfire emergency, there are resources to help:

• To sign up for alerts, download the Alerts by SDG&E app. Learn more at sdge.com/notify.

• If you or a family member need extra assistance during a Public Safety Power Shutoff, call 2-1-1, which is staffed with live operators 24/7. They can help you find resources for food, lodging, and transportation.

• In the case of an extended shutoff, Community Resource Centers are available and can be located by visiting sdge.com/resource-centers.

Wildfire season can be an unsettling time. SDG&E encourages everyone to make the right preparations and stay safe.