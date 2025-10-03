Escondido City Council adopts resolution opposing Proposition 50

ESCONDIDO — A City Council majority has formally opposed Proposition 50, a statewide special election measure that would temporarily allow the Legislature to draw new congressional district maps.

The council voted 4-1 to approve a resolution drafted by Mayor Dane White, warning that Proposition 50 would remove “existing protections for maintaining community integrity in district boundaries” and could allow “the division of cities and counties across multiple congressional districts.”

The resolution also raises concerns about partisan influence, cautioning that moving away from a citizen-led process could reduce oversight and accessibility.

Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed Proposition 50, also known as the “Election Rigging Response Act,” in response to gerrymandering efforts in Texas that would increase Republican representation in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The plan is backed by President Donald Trump, who hopes to give Republicans an advantage over Democrats ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

Typically, the president’s party loses seats during midterms. Democrats would need to gain only three seats next year to take control of the House.

Other state legislatures, including those in Missouri, Indiana, Kansas, Utah, Ohio, Louisiana, and Florida, are considering redistricting plans that favor Republicans. Meanwhile, Democrats in Maryland, New York and Illinois are exploring maps that could expand their representation.

The Supreme Court has clarified that political gerrymandering — intentionally drawing district boundaries to benefit one party — is not federally illegal, although some states prohibit it.

Redistricting typically occurs once every decade, following the U.S. Census. In California, voters created the current system, which assigns the task to the independent California Citizens Redistricting Commission. Proposition 50 would shift that authority back to the Legislature for a period of four years.

Nine residents spoke against the council’s stance at the Sept. 17 meeting.

“It’s not your business, it’s the business of the people of Escondido and California,” said Richard Garner.

Garner noted that Texas voters had no say in its redistricting plan — unlike Californians, who will vote on Proposition 50. He suggested Republican council members were aligning with the president’s goals.

“I don’t want city council members beholding and being loyal to a president who has no restraint,” he said.

Maria Wallace voiced support for Proposition 50.

“Using gerrymandering to gain an unfair advantage for more seats in Congress is not right, but it’s what President Trump is asking some Republican states to do, and they’re doing it,” she said. “When Texas is threatening to diminish our state voice in D.C., California has a responsibility to protect our interests and the representation of our citizens.”

Wallace also questioned why the council backed the resolution after declining one proposed by residents over the summer that would have committed the city to “safeguarding the due process and constitutional rights of all individuals, regardless of immigration status.”

Instead, the council opted to send a letter — borrowing some language from the draft — to congressional leaders urging immigration reform.

Paula Huntington said the resolution caused confusion, pointing out that Escondido is already split between the 48th and 50th congressional districts.

“I’m not sure why it’s threatening a divide that already exists,” she said.

Huntington added that she views the council as a nonpartisan body, but taking a position on Proposition 50 is “becoming blatantly political.”

White said his priority in drafting the resolution is the city’s interests, noting he and the deputy mayor travel annually to Washington, D.C., to lobby for project funding. He said those efforts had recently brought the city DNA testing equipment for the police department, stormwater improvements for the Escondido Creek Trail, traffic lights, and funding for the Grand Avenue Vision Project. Redistricting, he warned, could cut that funding in half.

Councilmember Joe Garcia said he was initially hesitant but ultimately joined the 4-1 majority.

“I have a major problem with removing what the citizens have already drawn,” he said.

Councilmember Christian Garcia, who also supported the resolution, said he opposes gerrymandering in any state. He argued Proposition 50’s cost is too high and said he would rather see the state fully fund Proposition 36, which voters approved last November to increase penalties for some theft and drug crimes.

He also worried lawmakers could redraw Escondido into districts with cities such as Hemet and Palm Springs, which are farther away and share fewer common interests than nearby communities.

Deputy Mayor Consuelo Martinez cast the lone dissenting vote.

“I don’t feel that it’s appropriate for Council to weigh in on this specific issue,” she said. “Ultimately, it’s up for the voters to decide.”