Two Escondido teens arrested on suspected murder charge

ESCONDIDO — Two teenagers were arrested June 8 in the death of a male juvenile who was fatally stabbed on Wanek Road in Escondido earlier this week.

Police were called to the 2700 block of Wanek Road, south of El Norte Parkway, a little before 8 p.m. Monday about a stabbing, according to the Escondido Police Department.

Officers arrived and located the victim. Paramedics rushed him to Palomar Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

According to police, search warrants were served Saturday in the 2000 block of Mark Avenue and the 2400 block of Bear Valley Parkway, both in Escondido.

“The search warrants resulted in the arrests of a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl, both residents of Escondido,” the department reported.

Two pistols, a rifle and a knife were allegedly recovered during the search, with detectives speculating that the crime could have been gang-related.

The two suspects were booked at juvenile hall on suspicion of murder, the department said. They were not identified because of their age.

Authorities urged anyone with information regarding the case to call the EPD at 760-839-4722 or Detective Therese Ruiz at 760-839-4790.