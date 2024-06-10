About those bad business messages

My friend Helen was annoyed this morning, asking, “Why does no one know how to leave a business message anymore?”

Judging by several dozen reactions to her Facebook post, she’s not the only one with this complaint.

She continued: “I’m so tired of people who want me to call back, yet speak as quickly as possible, mumbling like they get extra credit for that, and then racing through the return number with no thought as to whether the person listening to the message could understand what they said!

“The only reason I have the return number is because I have caller ID, but I had no idea who they were or why they were calling based on their message. Grrr.”

I’m guessing she didn’t call back.

Many salespeople leave voice messages, thinking it’s more effective than email or other written media. But when the message is rushed or unclear, well, you’ve got to wonder how effective it will ultimately be.

Professional voicemails are clear, informative messages left with the goal of conveying the purpose of your call and, if necessary, providing details to elicit a prompt return phone call.

But these messages also speak volumes about your organization, providing a chance to show you are organized, respectful and efficient in your communication.

Want to improve? Do the following:

Keep your message brief, informative, and between 20-30 seconds long. If necessary, practice your message before calling.

Always include your name, company, and reason for calling. This allows the recipient to understand your message and prioritize the order in which they’ll call you back. And no, giving it a fake sense of urgency will not help you close the sale any easier.

Speak slowly and clearly so the person receiving the voicemail can easily understand every word.

Leave your callback number, even if the person already has it. This is a helpful reminder, improving the chances the recipient will contact you. Repeat the number at the end of the message to ensure your sales prospect catches it.

Never forget that there’s a lot of competition for customer attention, and making it unpleasant for someone to call you will never help your cause.

Finally, share when you’ll be available for a return call. It’ll improve your odds of a timely response.

With that said, I wish you a week of profitable marketing.

Get professional messaging at www.marketbuilding.com.