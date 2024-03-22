Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach

The Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station’s crime reports from March 11-17 for the cities of Encinitas, Del Mar and Solana Beach. All arrestees in these reports are presumed innocent.

Pantoja, 41, was arrested at 8:22 a.m. on March 11 at the Oceanside Transit Center, 100 South Tremont Street, Oceanside, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for a felony warrant from another agency.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for obstruction/resisting a peace officer or emergency medical technician at 8:22 a.m. on March 11 at the Oceanside Transit Center located at 100 South Tremont Street, Oceanside. The three male victims had no reported injuries.

Gutierrez, 39, was cited and released at 8:51 a.m. on March 11 at 1700 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside, for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. He was later arrested and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for felony parole violations.

Clark, 37, was arrested at 9:00 a.m. on March 11 at Oggi’s, 300 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, and use/under the influence of a controlled substance.

Johnson, 34, was arrested at 9:29 a.m. on March 11 at Valley Parkway and Auto Parkway Way, Vista, for a misdemeanor bench warrant.

Priest, 33, was cited and released on an active warrant at 10:59 a.m. on March 11 at 3800 Plaza Drive, Oceanside.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found miscellaneous ammunition at 1:14 p.m. on March 11 at 2400 Ocean Street, Carlsbad.

Guzman, 42, was arrested at 1:56 p.m. on March 11 at 200 South Coast Highway 101, Solana Beach, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor disorderly conduct (alcohol).

Sanchez, 46, was cited and released on a misdemeanor active warrant at 2:30 p.m. on March 11 at the Carlsbad Village Station, 2700 State Street, Carlsbad.

Keith, 35, was cited and released on a misdemeanor active warrant at 2:56 p.m. on March 11 at 100 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for vandalism at 4:18 p.m. on March 11 at 100 Cerro Street, Encinitas. The female victim reported a damaged gold four-door sedan ($300).

Arrazola, 28, was arrested at 4:48 p.m. on March 11 at the Vista Station located at 300 South Melrose Drive, Vista, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for a felony bench warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for grand theft at 5:29 p.m. on March 11 at 100 Rosebay Drive, Encinitas. The male victim reported a stolen maroon and yellow WC4P Whizzer motorbike ($2,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for battery at 5:34 p.m. on March 11 at 1300 Evergreen Drive. The male victim had no reported injuries.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for fraud at 6:34 p.m. on March 11 at 100 Saltillo Court, Solana Beach. The male victim reported stolen intangible personal identifying information.

Carrillo, 28, was arrested at 9:43 p.m. on March 11 at La Costa Avenue and Piraeus Street, Encinitas and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for a misdemeanor bench warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for burglary at 11:34 p.m. on March 11 at the Arco AMPM, located at 600 Birmingham Drive, Cardiff by the Sea. The victim reported stolen miscellaneous goods ($5,388), which were then recovered.

Peganoff, 35, was cited and released on a misdemeanor active warrant at 8:44 a.m. on March 12 at 1600 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside.

Glenn, 34, was cited and released on a misdemeanor active warrant at 9:02 a.m. on March 12 at 600 Crouch Street, Oceanside.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a stolen vehicle at 11:09 a.m. on March 12 at 100 Diana Street, Encinitas. The male victim reported a stolen black pickup truck ($25,000).

Nunez, 47, was cited and released on an active warrant at 11:35 a.m. on March 12 at 4100 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside.

The medical examiner reported a death at 11:36 a.m. on March 12 at 1400 Ocean Avenue, Del Mar. The victim’s identity remains confidential at this time.

Kapitanski, 33, was cited and released on an active warrant at 11:53 a.m. on March 12 at 600 Crouch Street, Oceanside.

Vega, 32, was arrested at 12:11 p.m. on March 12 at Cal State University San Marcos, 300 South Twin Oaks Valley Road, San Marcos, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for a felony probation violation.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for battery at 12:59 p.m. on March 12 at Bongiorno NY Pizza, 500 Stevens Avenue, Solana Beach. The male victim had no reported injuries.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for shoplifting at 7:46 p.m. on March 12 at Dick’s Sporting Goods, 1000 North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim reported stolen miscellaneous clothing ($800).

Dickerson, 52, was cited and released on an active warrant at 2:00 p.m. on March 12 at 5100 North River Road, Oceanside.

Ortiz, 40, was cited and released on an active warrant at 2:17 p.m. on March 12 at 3800 Plaza Drive, Oceanside.

Hoganson, 33, was cited and released on an active warrant at 2:17 p.m. on March 12 at 3800 Plaza Drive, Oceanside.

Granados, 31, was arrested at 2:39 p.m. on March 12 at 3800 Plaza Drive, Oceanside and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for a felony parole violation.

Viers, 28, was cited and released on an active warrant at 3:17 p.m. on March 12 at 3800 Plaza Drive, Oceanside.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for lost property at 3:21 p.m. on March 12 at 100 North El Camino Real, Encinitas.

Rodriguez, 46, was cited and released on an active warrant at 3:34 p.m. on March 12 at Mission Avenue and Foussat Road, Oceanside.

Hernandez, 39, was arrested at 4:21 p.m. on March 12 at 7-Eleven, 1500 East Vista Way, Vista, for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

Moore, 25, was cited and released on an active warrant at 4:01 p.m. on March 12 at Bennett Road and Carpenter Road, Oceanside.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a follow-up investigation at 4:49 p.m. on March 12 at 800 South Sierra Avenue, Solana Beach.

Stevens, 29, was cited and released on an active warrant at 8:32 p.m. on March 12 at 1300 South Tremont Street, Oceanside.

Flores, 26, was arrested at 8:38 p.m. on March 12 at South Vulcan Avenue and Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for a misdemeanor bench warrant.

Ramirez, 37, was cited and released on an active warrant at 8:57 p.m. on March 12 at the El Camino Real Sprinter Station, 1500 El Camino Real, Oceanside.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for someone down at 10:28 p.m. on March 12 at 800 Stevens Avenue, Solana Beach.

Ryan, 33, was arrested at 1:00 a.m. on March 13 at Vista View Point, Encinitas, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor possession of a narcotic controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and user/under the influence of a controlled substance.

Olson, 35, was arrested at 1:00 a.m. on March 13 at Vista View Point, Encinitas, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor user/under the influence of a controlled substance.

Garcia, 62, was cited and released at 8:20 a.m. on March 13 at the Escondido Transit Center, 700 West Valley Parkway, Escondido, for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for indecent exposure at 8:44 a.m. on March 13 at Chevron, 800 Orpheus Avenue, Encinitas.

Motzer, 20, was cited and released on an active warrant at 9:21 a.m. on March 13 at the Escondido Transit Center, 700 West Valley Parkway, Escondido.

Brothers, 58, was cited and released on an active warrant at 10:13 a.m. on March 13 at 1700 Don Lee Place, Escondido.

Nieblas, 33, was cited and released on an active warrant at 10:13 a.m. on March 13 at 1700 Don Lee Place, Escondido.

Gercken, 45, was cited and released on an active warrant at 10:19 a.m. on March 13 at the College Sprinter Station, 4100 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside.

Pershin, 33, was cited and released on an active warrant at 10:24 a.m. on March 13 at the College Sprinter Station, 4100 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside

Herrera, 24, was cited and released on an active warrant at 10:26 a.m. on March 13 at the College Sprinter Station, 4100 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside.

Wheeler, 58, was arrested at 10:52 a.m. on March 13 at College Sprinter Station, 4100 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside, and booked into the Vista Detention Center for a felony post-release community supervision (PRCS) violation. A knife was also reported to be found at the scene.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a stolen vehicle at 11:28 a.m. on March 13 at 1000 Via Mil Cumbres, Encinitas. The female victim reported a stolen gray vehicle ($75,000).

Romero, 36, was cited and released on an active warrant at 11:35 a.m. on March 13 at 2500 South Santa Fe Avenue, Vista.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a prowler at 12:01 p.m. on March 13 at 1200 Caminito Septimo, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for threatening a crime with intent to terrorize at 6:58 p.m. on March 13 at 400 Alviso Way, Encinitas.

Blevins, 53, was cited and released at 10:41 p.m. on March 13 at Encinitas Blvd and Balour Drive, Encinitas, for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and expired registration.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for grand theft at 7:36 a.m. on March 14 at 1100 Arcadia Road, Encinitas. The female victim reported stolen miscellaneous items ($2,500).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for lost property at 11:29 a.m. on March 14 at the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station, 100 North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The female victim reported a stolen necklace ($3,800).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for grand theft at 11:39 a.m. on March 14 at 1000 Melba Road, Encinitas. The female victim reported stolen miscellaneous items ($5,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for shoplifting at 1:00 p.m. on March 14 at Vons, 400 Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas. The victim reported eight stolen plants ($100).

Smith, 56, was cited and released on an active warrant at 2:44 p.m. on March 14 at 600 North Broadway, Escondido.

Moore, 60, was cited and released on an active warrant at 2:47 p.m. on March 14 at Washington Avenue and Escondido Blvd.

Cesar, 37, was cited and released at 3:18 p.m. on March 14 at the Escondido Transit Center, 700 West Valley Parkway, Escondido, for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

Mora, 33, was cited and released on an active warrant at 3:29 p.m. on March 14 at the Escondido Transit Center, 700 West Valley Parkway, Escondido.

De Los Cobos Sanders, 59, was arrested at 4:22 p.m. on March 14 at Moonlight State Beach, 400 West B Street, Encinitas, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for felony indecent exposure and solicitation of a lewd act in public. Two identification cards/documents were recovered at the scene.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call to assist another agency at 11:09 p.m. on March 14 at 500 South Nardo Avenue, Solana Beach. A death was reported. The victim’s identity remains confidential at this time.

Nebres, 41, was arrested at 3:13 a.m. on March 15 at Puebla Street and Del Rio Avenue, Encinitas, for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

Cavalier, 40, was cited and released on an active warrant at 8:31 a.m. on March 15 at the Escondido Transit Center, 700 West Valley Parkway, Escondido.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for grand theft at 9:17 a.m. on March 15 at 400 4th Street, Encinitas. The male victim reported a stolen white Magnum UI5 bicycle ($1,500).

Blas, 39, was cited and released on an active warrant at 9:31 a.m. on March 15 at 1500 West Valley Parkway, Escondido.

Castaneda, 54, was cited and released on an active warrant at 9:31 a.m. on March 15 at 1500 West Valley Parkway, Escondido.

Castillo, 36, was cited and released on an active warrant at 9:51 a.m. on March 15 at Mission Avenue and Frontier Drive, Oceanside.

Craig, 67, was cited and released at 10:32 a.m. on March 15 at the Melrose Sprinter Station parking lot, 1400 North Melrose Drive, Oceanside, for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

Boyd, 39, and Burton, 47, were arrested at 12:55 p.m. on March 15 at 400 Arroyo Drive, Encinitas. Boyd was arrested for felony assault with a deadly weapon with force/possible great bodily injury and violent possession/ownership/purchase of body armor. Burton was arrested for felony use of a firearm in any felony, carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, carrying a loaded firearm on/in a personal vehicle or in a public place, and violent possession/ownership/purchase of body armor. The male victim reported a possible internal injury.

Hale, 59, was arrested at 12:55 p.m. on March 15 at 400 Arroyo Drive, Encinitas, for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

Maldonado, 23, was cited and released at 2:34 p.m. on March 15 at TJ Maxx, 200 North El Camino Real, Encinitas, for misdemeanor petty theft. The victim reported a stolen hat ($19.99), two wallets ($59.98), two fanny packs ($79.98) and four purses ($159.96). These items were all later recovered.

Graziano, 31, was arrested at 10:32 a.m. on March 16 at the Encinitas Transit Center, East D Street, Encinitas, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor possession of a narcotic controlled substance and use/under the influence of a controlled substance.

A report was made for child abuse at 12:00 p.m. on March 16 at the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station, 100 North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim’s identity remains confidential at this time.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for grand theft at 4:36 p.m. on March 16 at Target, 1000 North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim reported stolen miscellaneous food items ($305.91), a duffle bag ($31.99), miscellaneous goods ($8), and liquor ($927.89).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for shoplifting at 6:46 p.m. on March 16 at Burlington, 200 North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim reported a stolen purse ($360), bag ($80), and box ($20).

Petersen, 38, was arrested for felony battery at 6:51 p.m. on March 16 at Seaside Market, 2000 San Elijo Avenue, Cardiff by the Sea, and booked into Vista Detention Facility. The male victim reported apparent broken bones.

Schueler, 59, was arrested at 12:39 a.m. on March 17 at Gaffney’s Wine Bar, 800 South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for a misdemeanor DUI (alcohol).

Jennings, 48, was arrested at 8:40 a.m. on March 17 at 1000 South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor use/under the influence of a controlled substance.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a stolen vehicle at 2:54 p.m. on March 17 at Gardena Court and Gardena Road, Encinitas. The male victim reported a stolen black four-door sedan ($5,000) and miscellaneous papers/ID ($25).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for shoplifting at 6:56 p.m. on March 17 at Vons, 900 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. The victim reported stolen liquor ($70) and miscellaneous food items ($100).

Bourgerie, 62, was cited and released at 7:28 p.m. on March 17 at the Days Inn, 100 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas, for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for vehicle burglary at 7:05 p.m. on March 17 at 200 South Helix Avenue, Solana Beach. The female victim reported a stolen bag ($100), miscellaneous papers/ID, and intangible identifying personal information.

Mckee, 53, was cited and released at 7:28 p.m. on March 17 at the Days Inn, 100 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas, for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, and driving without a valid driver’s license.

Check out Weekly Crime Reports and Daily Arrest Logs for up-to-the-minute arrest reports in North County. Read more local crime news here or visit the San Diego County Sheriff’s website.