Tip leads to arrest in Encinitas smash-and-grab burglary

ENCINITAS — Authorities have identified and arrested a suspect in last month’s burglary of a clothing store along South Coast Highway 101, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office.

Cole Hoffman, 41, an unhoused man believed to be from Encinitas, was identified as the suspect on March 12 following a tip submitted to the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station a day earlier.

Officials said the tip came from a member of the public who recognized the individual based on The Coast News’ prior reporting on the case.

Hoffman was already in custody at the time of his identification, having been booked into jail on Feb. 19 on unrelated charges. He has since been charged in connection with the Feb. 14 burglary, and the case has been forwarded to the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office for review.

The incident occurred at about 10:37 p.m. on Feb. 14 at the Brixton clothing store, 670 S. Coast Highway 101, Suite 120. Deputies said a man threw a rock through a side window of the business, then reached inside and stole merchandise before leaving the area.

A video of the incident was subsequently shared with the public in hopes that someone would recognize the suspect.

Authorities estimated the theft and property damage at approximately $3,100. The store has since repaired the window and resumed normal operations.