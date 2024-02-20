Hoffman remains a good-time Charley on the PGA Tour

Charley Hoffman’s been golfing seemingly forever, with no plans to tap the brakes.

Hoffman, of Rancho Santa Fe, is focusing on 500 while others zero in on 47.

The PGA Tour’s West Coast Swing has come and gone, and Hoffman didn’t swing and miss. Despite being among the circuit’s older pros, Hoffman, 47, continues to shine.

“I don’t know any better,” Hoffman said. “I think I’m just dumb enough to think when I first got on Tour that I was good enough to play on it, but I wasn’t a world-beater.

“I was a pretty good player and I was able to do it. Now I think I’m just dumb enough to think I can compete against the young guys still. I love competing.”

Hoffman’s drive to strive comes with a wink and a smile. While others, rightly so, are tortured by the game, Hoffman arrives with his bag and good-nature swag.

True, it no longer includes his mullet hair style. Father Time does exact a price and among it, Hoffman’s well-known flow.

Hoffman shrugs, and of course, grins. He’s among the PGA’s more popular players, with his chill attitude as he nears something difficult to obtain: 500 career PGA starts.

“It’s coming up,” said Hoffman, with last week’s Genesis Invitational marking No. 496. “When people start saying it’s my, 17th or 18th WM Phoenix Open and this is my 17th (Genesis), I don’t feel like I’ve been around that long, but I guess I have.”

There were hiccups along the way, but since 2006 Hoffman has been a pro, with $34 million in career earnings.

“It’s flown by since then,” he said.

Last week, the Hoffman family had a swell ski trip to Mammoth planned. Then Hoffman finished second at the WM Phoenix Open, losing a heartbreaking playoff to Nick Taylor.

Taylor birdied five of the last six holes to deny Hoffman’s bid to snap his eight-year drought between titles.

Hoffman missed his fifth career win, but he played his way into the Genesis Invitational.

His family? They went skiing.

“The snow in Mammoth looked great, the weather’s perfect,” Hoffman said.

Hoffman stuck to his clubs and saw Tiger Woods, the Genesis host, in the Riviera Country Club after he drove up from North County.

“Nice job, old man,” Woods said of Hoffman making the field.

Hoffman chuckled, noting that Woods, who was unable to complete his second round because of an illness, is his elder.

No matter, barb delivered. It was just return fire from someone who’s been on the other end of Hoffman’s ribbing.

“He’s older than me, but it’s nice to get that,” Hoffman said.

“Walking around the golf course also it was, ‘Good job Mr. Hoffman.’ My dad’s behind me, I still don’t feel like Mr. Hoffman.”

He’s a good-time Charley to many facing a bad lie.

The Charley Hoffman Foundation has been doing good things since 2009, raising more than $4 million for local charities, and those in Las Vegas, where he played collegiately.

Hoffman and others help those going through challenging times. They also aid golf programs that strengthen communities.

His recent Charley Hoffman Pro-Am at The Farms, after a fundraising show by REO Speedwagon at the Belly Up the night before, stuffed more dough away.

Then there’s Hoffman, and he just won’t go away.

He’s made all but one cut in his four starts, his ranking zoomed to No. 106, and he still feels that spark.

“I think that fire’s still burning,” he said. “I still feel young at heart.”

