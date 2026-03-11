Sheriff seeks suspect in Brixton store smash-and-grab in Encinitas

ENCINITAS — Authorities are searching for a man who smashed a window at an Encinitas clothing store with a rock and stole merchandise last month.

Deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office responded after the agency’s communications center received a report at about 10:37 p.m. on Feb. 14 that a rock had been thrown through a window at the Brixton storefront at 670 S. Coast Highway 101, Suite 120, next to the First Street Bar.

According to the sheriff’s North Coastal Station in Encinitas, a man described as between 45 and 55 years old, with short brown hair and a goatee, threw a rock through a side window of the business.

The suspect, who was wearing a gray tank top and blue jeans, then reached through the broken window and took a piece of Brixton merchandise before leaving the area, authorities said.

Officials said the incident, captured on surveillance video, was reported to law enforcement roughly 30 minutes after the window was broken.

The store window has since been repaired, and the business has resumed normal operations, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The theft and property damage are estimated at approximately $3,100.

The incident remains under investigation.