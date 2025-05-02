Three trucks destroyed in suspected arson at Home Depot in Encinitas

ENCINITAS — Authorities are investigating a suspected arson that destroyed three vehicles early Tuesday in the parking lot of a Home Depot in Encinitas.

Emergency officials said fire crews from Encinitas and Carlsbad responded around 1 a.m. on April 30 to a pickup truck fully engulfed in flames between two Penske box trucks. All three vehicles were declared a total loss in the blaze, according to the city.

A Home Depot manager and San Diego County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene. Officers launched an arson investigation with the department’s Bomb/Arson Unit. No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.

A Home Depot representative referred all questions to the company’s public relations department. The Coast News was unable to contact anyone at corporate headquarters for comment.

Video of the fire was shared on social media (below):