Commentary: NCTD’s broken promises

As neighbors of the Oceanside Transit Center, we would like to raise some concerns about your current operations and activities.

While we generally support most of your work, including the proposed development with Toll Brothers, we believe there are several areas where NCTD has not upheld past commitments and, overall, could be a better neighbor.

As a public agency, earning and maintaining public trust is essential, especially when seeking future funding. Unfortunately, public confidence in government has declined at every level, partly because agencies have failed to fulfill their promises. In this era of reduced funding for most public institutions, we hope our feedback helps identify areas where NCTD can improve.

Many of us moved to this neighborhood partly because of the OTC’s benefits. In researching our properties, we consulted NCTD staff, SANDAG, the City of Oceanside, Toll Brothers, and their consultants regarding past, present, and future operations. Below, we outline areas where we believe NCTD has not fulfilled its commitments and where you can demonstrate better community stewardship.

Lack of Public Input on Bus Bay Relocation

Issue:

Many neighbors were informed that a robust public outreach process would be conducted regarding the potential relocation of the bus bays farther south. That process never occurred. The original agreement with Toll Brothers moved forward during COVID-19, when public participation was limited. Efforts to correct this lack of outreach have since been rejected by both NCTD and Toll Brothers.

Restoring Public Trust:

Do not move the bus bays to a new southern location. If relocation is absolutely necessary, conduct proper public outreach first and contain bus circulation within the development. Maintain access via Segaze and Tremont streets, as is currently done.

Proposed Bus Exit Onto Missouri Avenue

Issue:

A plan to route buses onto Missouri Avenue, a residential street, was introduced late in the community review process. It had not been addressed early or clearly until residents asked for more information.

Restoring Public Trust:

Again, do not relocate the bus bays. If relocation proceeds, limit bus access to existing routes through Segaze and Tremont to avoid increasing traffic on Missouri Avenue.

Coaster Engine Idling and Parking Too Close to Residences

Issue:

Public meetings with NCTD and SANDAG indicated the Coaster engine would idle near the NCTD parking lot on Missouri. However, the engine now parks farther south, closer to residential units, increasing noise and air pollution. Given that Coaster trains are now running shorter (often three cars), the train does not need to use the entire length of the new 1,000-foot platform.

Restoring Public Trust:

When using three-car trains, install an ADA-compliant (Mini-High) ramp in a more northern alignment so trains can park farther from residences, as initially promised. Parking near Missouri also provides more space for noise and exhaust to dissipate.

Lack of Shore Power Installation for Coaster Engines

Issue:

During the development of the new platform, NCTD said it would explore installing shore power to reduce engine idling noise and emissions. This has not occurred, and no updates have been shared with the community.

Restoring Public Trust:

In addition to relocating the train to a northern position when using shorter trains, NCTD should follow through on its commitment to explore and communicate about installing shore power infrastructure.

Buses Operating on Residential Streets, Including S. Cleveland Street

Issue:

NCTD previously had an informal agreement with the City of Oceanside to avoid running buses on certain local streets near the OTC, including S. Cleveland Street. This agreement seems to have been forgotten. S. Cleveland is only 33 feet, 8 inches wide, making it too narrow for safe bus operation. Bus traffic interferes with postal delivery and poses a safety risk to pedestrians.

Restoring Public Trust:

Immediately halt all bus traffic on S. Cleveland Street and explore alternative routing options that better suit bus traffic.

We believe these five items are a good starting point for improving communication and restoring trust. Some neighbors suspect these changes are related to community opposition to aspects of the Toll Brothers development. While we appreciate your CEO’s assurance that this is not the case, we hope this letter will prompt a more productive and transparent relationship between NCTD and the surrounding community.

Thank you for your time and consideration.

Lane and Shelley Stewart

Oceanside