Rescue pup Pancho tours Encinitas in local artist’s coloring book

ENCINITAS — A local multimedia creative hopes a coloring book inspired by his 12-year-old dachshund-Chihuahua mix will spark curiosity and a sense of adventure among Encinitas kids.

German-born photographer and videographer Andres Weishaupt, who has lived in Encinitas for the past decade, recently released “Pancho’s Encinitas Adventures: A Coloring Book for Kids” to encourage children to explore their city with playful illustrations of local beaches, parks and landmarks as seen through the eyes of his dog, Pancho.

“Pancho’s Encinitas Adventures is designed to help children recognize the places they visit or pass every day and develop a deeper connection with their community,” Weishaupt said. “It’s an opportunity for kids to see Encinitas through the eyes of Pancho, our four-legged friend and adventurer, and learn about the landmarks, parks, and beaches that make this town so unique.”

Weishaupt, who admittedly brings his four-legged friend everywhere, said the idea started with stickers featuring Pancho’s distinctive appearance and sharing them with friends and children.

“Wherever I showed up with that little guy, people freaked out because his tongue hangs out,” Weishaupt told The Coast News. “He’s just a character.”

The coloring book features scenes with Pancho at Moonlight Beach, Encinitas Community Park, and the historic Encinitas Boat Houses, intending to help families rediscover the places around them.

“A lot of kids don’t know about that stuff,” Weishaupt said. “Now they have the coloring book and can visit the local sites in the book almost as a tour guide.”

Pancho, 12, has become a fixture in the community, and Weishaupt is intent on leaving a legacy for the rescue pup.

“He’s already a local legend. I surf a lot and he’s always with me. It’s just fun. It’s a fun project and he’s a cool character,” Weishaupt said. “It’s a great way to inspire kids and families to get outside again. I still see Encinitas with new eyes and explore things all the time. If you’re here your whole life you might not see it and take it for granted.”

The coloring book is available on Amazon and at www.pancho.info.