Suspicious package prompts lockdown at Camp Pendleton

CAMP PENDLETON — A package left near the main gate of Camp Pendleton on Wednesday by a man who allegedly was denied entry prompted a full shutdown of the U.S. Marine base and multiple road closures.

The man who attempted to enter the base early morning on July 30 at the main gate near Harbor and San Rafael Drive dropped a “suspicious” package just outside the gate before leaving the area, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

Base officials said they shut down all gates as a precaution, but the main gate was later reopened. The OPD first responded to the incident, with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office taking over the investigation.

The closures set up at Interstate 5 off-ramps at Vandegrift Boulevard and Harbor Drive in Oceanside have been lifted, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The contents, if any, in the package have yet to be determined.

No further information was immediately available.