Many people think of Comic Con and associate it with capes, cosplay, lively fans, and celebrity panels. If you’re one of them, you’re not entirely wrong; however, there’s much more you’re missing out on.

The Tabletop Games Zone has quietly become one of the most dynamic corners of the convention floor, being the hub of so much anticipation. And better believe that it upped the ante this year, much to the delight of fans. From engaging RPG sessions to exclusive card game tournaments, 2025’s offerings sent much love the way of analog gaming.

No matter what your preferences are, we’re pretty sure there’s something to pique your interest. This piece details our expert takeaways from this year’s Tabletop Games Zone at Comic Con.

Fresh Attractions That Stole the Show

This year has been a real pacesetter for the Tabletop Games Zone at Comic Con, with so many amazing attractions so far. Best part? We’re just past the halfway point of the year. In the nearly 7 months of 2025 that have passed, what fresh events have caught the eye?

We’d start with the Shadowverse: Evolve Demo that delighted attendees at this year’s Silver Age Comic Con. While the game has been a huge hit since its launch in 2023, fans in Nevada finally got an opportunity to try their hands at it at the SACC Tabletop Games Zone this July.

Our next pick is not as much the game as the prize. Silver Age Comic Con goers undoubtedly had a great time, as a shiny new prize got fans all giddy. The Digimon Card Games Tourney featured a winner’s prize pack of the latest season, among other juicy rewards.

With these attractions hitting Nevada via the SACC, gamers found some amazing options alongside the casino-style games the city is famous for. Most of these games can be found at Slotozilla, which offers reviews of dozens of games and demo versions to help players explore new options risk-free. But the thrill didn’t stop there — halfway across the world, another Comic Con brought its own surprises.

Also worth mentioning is the big twist snuck in to be the showpiece of the Cape Town Comic Con. The Star Wars-themed day definitely gave us goosebumps, and the accompanying tabletop games provided a fresh new angle to the fun on offer. Overall, there are so many that we’d spend days here discussing them all, but these are our top picks so far. Let’s see what the rest of the year will offer!

Competitive Events That Drew Crowds

Comic Con is predominantly a fun and bonding event, and one of the ways we pursue that is through some fierce yet friendly competition. And 2025 has delivered those in generous proportions, with some particularly drawing much attention from attendees.

The Dungeons & Dragons game has always been a mainstay at many Comic Cons, and that trend has continued this year. Emerald City, Cape Town, and Silver Age have all hosted a fine lineup of D&D competitions that glued the crowds to their tabletop zones. If you’re big on Bingo at Comic Con, there are many people who could be your kindred spirits. Bingo tourneys, such as the Silver Age Commander Bingo, provided a unique attraction for crowds with some cool prizes up for grabs.

For the anime OG’s, 2025’s Comic Cons are going hard at it—and the fish are biting hard. Digimon Card Game tournaments are a real crowd-baiter, and Pokémon is another classic inspiring competition all-round. And if you belong to the One Piece hive, you can be rest assured that you’ve not been left out of the ring. With your favourite themes and cool prizes all round, the competition has been as wholesome as can be.

The Most Anticipated Releases

This year’s Comic Con events and attractions have been absolutely banging, and the best part is that we’re just getting into the thick of things. The lineup for the rest of the year is even thicker, and we’re excited to show you our most anticipated releases. Oz Comic Con promises a tantalizing lineup of games in their Tabletop Zone, including classics like Magic: The Gathering. However, there are also some interesting picks to freshen up your taste buds. Some of them include:

Ticket to Ride,

Pandemic,

Catan,

Zombie Dice,

Small World,

Red Dragon Inn.

You’d be delighted to know that Peanuts, in conjunction with Cryptozoic Entertainment, are officially launching two brand new tabletop games at the San Diego Comic Con this July. These are Peanuts: The Doctor Is In and Peanuts Playpaks, both exclusively available at their booths at the SDCC 2025.

We’re also excited about the Gundam TCG Beta Tournament, which is about the first of its kind at Gem State Comic Con! Although the official Gundam release is still in the pipeline, you could still show up with demo cards to compete with other enthusiasts, and of course, win some cool prizes. You may also want to keep an eye out for the Magic Regional Championship Qualifiers at Gem State. While the lineup at GSCC is in 2026, we have our calendars marked down already, and we believe you should too.

Looking Ahead

Aside from our most anticipated releases, the Comic Con lineup of 2025 is well worth all the excitement in the world. You may want to look in and see which ones are coming near you, or have tabletop attractions that are particularly of interest. According to The Game of Nerds, here are the remaining Comic Con events to look forward to in 2025:

London Film and Comic Con (July 19-21), Olympia London;

San Diego Comic Con International (July 24-27) at the San Diego Convention Center;

Fan Expo Canada (August 22-25), Metro Toronto Convention Centre;

Dragon Con (August 28-September 1), Downtown Atlanta;

Comic Con Africa (September 2025), Johannesburg Expo Centre;

New York Comic Con (October 9-12), Jacob K. Javits Center;

Tokyo Comic Con (December 2025), Makuhari Messe.

Conclusion

Cape Town. Emerald City. Silver Age. Everywhere else. The trend is clear. Tabletop games have assumed a whole new level at this year’s Comic Cons. And best believe they’re just getting started. So the question is no longer if you will enjoy the attractions available. The question is to what extent you want to take your enjoyment levels.