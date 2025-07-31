The Coast News Group
Carlsbad Escondido DUI checkpoints
Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license. Courtesy photo
Oceanside police to conduct DUI checkpoint this week

by Coast News wire services3

OCEANSIDE — The Oceanside Police Department will conduct a DUI checkpoint this week with support from other law enforcement agencies.

The checkpoint will take place from 6 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday at an undisclosed location in Oceanside, according to the department.

Police officials said DUI checkpoint locations are selected based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes.

“Although DUI incidents are commonly associated with alcohol, many prescription medications are also impairing substances,” the department said. “While a limited amount of cannabis is legal for adults 21 years of age and older to possess, it is unlawful to drive while under the influence of cannabis.”

Motorists driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or a combination of both are subject to arrest, police said.

According to the department, drivers charged with a first-time DUI can face up to $13,500 in fines and penalties, along with a suspended license.

