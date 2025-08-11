Suspects in rape, drugging case released pending charges

SAN MARCOS — Four men who were arrested last week in connection with the suspected sexual assault and drugging of three teen girls have been released from custody while the investigation into the case continues.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department announced on Aug. 2 that officers had arrested four middle-aged male suspects in San Marcos, after connecting them to the Aug. 1 rape and drugging of three teenage girls between the ages of 16 and 17.

The four men — 41-year-old David Alvarado, 35-year-old Eusebio Aguilera, 31-year-old Aldo Alfonso Cebrian Hernandez, and 44-year-old Samuel Rodriguez — faced several felony charges, including meeting with a minor for lewd purposes, sexual assault of an unconscious victim, oral copulation with someone under 18, and penetration by a foreign object.

However, the men were released on Tuesday because the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office had not filed any formal charges by the time of their scheduled arraignments in Vista Superior Court.

“No charges have been filed at this time as the case is still being investigated,” said Tanya Sierra, a spokesperson for the DA’s Office.

Law enforcement confirmed that they are continuing to investigate, and said all information about the minor victims is being withheld in compliance with California law.

“The San Diego County Sheriff’s Office continues its investigation into the Aug. 1 incident in San Marcos. Because this is an active investigation, no other information is being released,” Lt. Aloha Peters said on Thursday.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Sexual Assault Unit at (858) 285-6112. You can remain anonymous by calling San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.