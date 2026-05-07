Suspect jailed in alleged sexual assault on girl, 10, in Poway

SAN DIEGO — A man suspected of molesting a 10-year-old girl in Poway last weekend was behind bars Thursday.

Jose Juan Santana, 36, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the alleged sexual battery of the child near the 13400 block of Midland Road, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect allegedly assaulted the girl shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday, then fled on an electric scooter when a friend of hers screamed at him to stop, Lt. Aloha Peters said.

Santana was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of committing a forcible lewd act on a child under 14. He was being held without bail pending arraignment on Friday afternoon.