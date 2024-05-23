Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach

The Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station’s crime reports from May 13-19 for the cities of Encinitas, Del Mar, and Solana Beach. All arrestees in these reports are presumed innocent.

Flores, 30, was arrested at 12:16 a.m. on May 13 at 800 Stevens Avenue, Del Mar, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor driving without a driver’s license and a DUI (alcohol/.08 percent).

Garcia, 48, was arrested at 12:41 a.m. on May 13 at 300 North Sierra Avenue, Solana Beach, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor disorderly conduct (alcohol).

Jackson, 39, was arrested at 2:55 a.m. on May 13 at 7-Eleven, 100 West D Street, Encinitas, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for felony burglary and vandalism. The victims reported stolen liquor ($200) and damaged miscellaneous goods ($800).

Martinez, 37, was cited and released at 7:18 a.m. on May 14 at the Escondido Transit Center, 700 West Valley Parkway, Escondido, for a misdemeanor active warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a suspicious person at 7:28 a.m. on May 13 at North Coast Highway 101 and North Court, Encinitas.

Haugley, 50, was arrested at 7:39 a.m. on May 14 at 500 La Costa Avenue, Encinitas, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, obstruction/resistance of a peace officer/emergency medical technician, and a misdemeanor warrant from another agency.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for fraud at 8:11 a.m. on May 13 at 200 North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The female victim reported a stolen wallet ($10), currency ($20), and credit cards.

Gomez, 43, was cited and released at 8:46 a.m. on May 13 at 1800 South Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside, for a misdemeanor active warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for an embezzled vehicle at 9:13 a.m. on May 13 at 1900 Azure Way, Encinitas. The male victim reported a stolen gray automobile ($28,000).

Murray, 70, was cited and released at 9:57 a.m. on May 13 at 3700 Plaza Drive, Oceanside, for a misdemeanor active warrant.

Sanguinetti, 31, was cited and released at 2:25 p.m. on May 13 at 1000 Mission Avenue, Oceanside, for a misdemeanor active warrant.

Miller, 61, was cited and released at 4:10 p.m. on May 13 at Vons, 400 Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas, for disorderly conduct (alcohol).

Weber, 59, was arrested at 11:11 p.m. on May 13 at 100 Nob Avenue, Del Mar, and booked into San Diego Central Jail for DUI (alcohol).

Mackey, 41, was cited and released at 8:19 a.m. on May 14 at 1800 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside, for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

Garcia Lucas, 27, was arrested at 8:37 a.m. on May 14 at the YMCA, 200 Saxony Road, Encinitas, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor disorderly conduct (alcohol).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found narcotics at 9:40 a.m. on May 14 at 800 Ecke Road, Encinitas.

Fragoso, 47, was arrested at 9:49 a.m. on May 14 at Melrose Drive and Florita Street, Encinitas, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol/drug).

Tonche, 53, was arrested at 9:51 a.m. on May 14 at the State of California Employment Department, 1300 Simpson Way, Escondido, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for felony parole violation.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for petty theft at 12:26 p.m. on May 14 at 1900 Circle Park Lane, Encinitas. The male victim reported a stolen black/blue Lectric XP 1.0 bicycle ($600).

Higgins, 70, was cited and released at 1:27 p.m. on May 14 at 3800 Plaza Drive, Oceanside, for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

Dickerson, 52, was cited and released at 1:27 p.m. on May 14 at 3800 Plaza Drive, Oceanside, for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

Huft, 41, was cited and released at 1:44 p.m. on May 14 at 4000 Vista Way, Oceanside, for a misdemeanor active warrant.

Perez, 32, was cited and released at 2:09 p.m. on May 14 at 3500 Lake Blvd, Oceanside, for a misdemeanor active warrant.

Howard, 38, was arrested at 11:36 p.m. on May 14 at Target, 1000 North El Camino Real, Encinitas, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and user/under the influence of a controlled substance.

Sanchez, 21, was arrested at 12:52 a.m. on May 15 at 7-Eleven, 500 Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor violation of a domestic violence court order.

Alvarez, 41, was arrested at 1:45 a.m. on May 15 at 800 North Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, and booked into San Diego Central Jail for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession/use of tear gas or a tear gas weapon.

Davis, 29, was arrested at 1:45 a.m. on May 15 at 800 North Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, for felony driving without a valid driver’s license.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a hit-and-run (property) at 4:46 a.m. on May 15 at 4000 Manchester Avenue, Encinitas. The victim reported damaged miscellaneous goods ($5,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a stolen vehicle at 7:54 a.m. on May 15 at 400 North Rios Avenue, Solana Beach. The male victim reported a stolen blue/black automobile ($54,000) and a wallet ($1,100).

Delgadillo, 44, was arrested at 10:02 a.m. on May 15 at Home Depot, 1500 West Valley Parkway, Escondido, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for a felony probation violation.

Ahsue, 56, was arrested at 1:52 p.m. on May 15 at the College Sprinter Station, 4100 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for a felony bench warrant.

Wilson, 39, was cited and released at 6:56 p.m. on May 15 at Vista Village Drive and SR-78 East, Vista, for a misdemeanor active warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for grand theft at 7:38 p.m. on May 15 at 2200 Manchester Avenue, Encinitas. The victim reported a stolen black bicycle ($2,000).

Cross, 28, was arrested at 9:13 p.m. on May 15 at Target, 1000 North El Camino Real, Encinitas, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for felony receiving known stolen property and misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. Liquor, credit cards, and a checkbook were reported to be found at the scene.

Calderon, 36, was cited and released at 10:45 a.m. on May 15 at Shell, 400 Sycamore Avenue, Vista, for a misdemeanor active warrant.

Smith, 42, was cited and released at 10:45 a.m. on May 15 at Shell, 400 Sycamore Avenue, Vista, for a misdemeanor active warrant.

Fernandez, 37, was arrested at 1:17 a.m. on May 16 at North Coast Highway 101 and West B Street, Encinitas, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and user/under the influence of a controlled substance.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for vandalism at 8:55 a.m. on May 16 at 200 South Nardo Avenue, Solana Beach. The female victim reported a damaged lock ($20) and stolen miscellaneous goods.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for annoying/harassing communication at 9:29 a.m. on May 16 at 900 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for petty theft at 3:18 p.m. on May 16 at 1300 Hymettus Avenue, Encinitas. The male victim reported a stolen license plate.

Funes, 28, was arrested at 5:13 p.m. on May 16 at 500 Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas, and booked into San Diego Central Jail for misdemeanor driving without a valid driver’s license and DUI (alcohol).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a recovered stolen vehicle at 6:40 p.m. on May 16 at 1300 Hermes Avenue, Encinitas. A black/brown motorcycle was reported to be found.

Astorga, 25, was arrested at 9:31 p.m. on May 16 at 500 South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor disorderly conduct (alcohol). The male victim reported no apparent injuries.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for criminal threats at 1:06 a.m. on May 17 at Duke’s Cardiff Office, 100 Aberdeen Drive, Cardiff by the Sea.

Rocha, 32, was arrested at 2:55 a.m. on May 17 at 700 Nardo Road, Encinitas, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for felony spousal/cohabitant abuse with serious injury. The victim, whose identity remains confidential at this time, reported an apparent minor injury.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for fraud at 10:11 a.m. on May 17 at 900 Bluejack Road, Encinitas. The male victim reported stolen currency ($8,871)

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for fraud at 12:50 p.m. on May 17 at San Elijo State Beach, 2000 South Coast Highway 101, Cardiff by the Sea. The male victim reported a stolen cell phone ($600), credit cards, and currency ($2,922.17).

Hernandez, 43, was arrested at 1:17 p.m. on May 17 at East Bobier Drive and Calle Jules, Vista, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor obstructing/resisting a peace officer/emergency medical technician and disorderly conduct (drugs and alcohol).

Govea, 26, was arrested at 2:58 p.m. on May 17 at the College Sprinter Station, 4100 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for a felony post-release community supervision violation.

Munn, 31, was arrested at 2:18 p.m. on May 17 at I-5 South and Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor violation of a domestic violence court order and a misdemeanor warrant from another agency.

Blake, 27, was arrested at 5:37 p.m. on May 17 at the Solana Beach Transit Center, 100 North Cedros Avenue, Solana Beach, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for a felony warrant from another agency.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for grand theft at 5:50 p.m. on May 17 at 600 Camino Catalina, Solana Beach. The victim reported a stolen black Sur-Ron X bicycle ($3,500).

Gebbie, 36, was arrested at 9:12 p.m. on May 17 at 1000 Dicks Sporting Goods, 1000 North El Camino Real, Encinitas and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor possession of a narcotic controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, and use/under the influence of a controlled substance.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for battery at 11:19 p.m. on May 17 at the Essex Heights Apartments, 400 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas. The female victim reported no injuries.

Wheetley, 22, was arrested at 2:17 a.m. on May 18 at 100 D Street, Encinitas, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor disorderly conduct (alcohol).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for grand theft at 7:49 a.m. on May 18 at 2300 Cambridge Avenue, Cardiff by the Sea. The male victim reported a stolen black Shaka e-bike ($800).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for fraud at 10:16 a.m. on May 18 at 700 South Sierra Avenue, Solana Beach. The female victim reported stolen intangible identifying information.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for grand theft at 3:49 p.m. on May 18 at 2200 Manchester Avenue, Cardiff by the Sea. The male victim reported a stolen black/tan Rad Power Rad Runner 2 bicycle ($1,700).

Fernandez, 37, was arrested at 5:50 p.m. on May 18 at REI, 1500 Leucadia Blvd, Encinitas, for misdemeanor petty theft. A Trailmade backpacking bundle ($265.29), Eureka Canyon 6 Tent Footprint ($36.93), and a blue Fillo backpacking pillow ($33.69) were all stolen and recovered at the scene.

Bagelle, 47, was arrested at 8:16 p.m. on May 18 at Swami’s Beach, 1300 South Coast Highway, Encinitas and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for felony disorderly conduct (alcohol) and threatening a school/public officer/employee.

Mendez, 47, was arrested at 9:02 p.m. on May 18 at 800 Clark Avenue, Encinitas and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor hit-and-run (property damage) and DUI (alcohol/.08 percent).

Moncada, 39, was arrested at 10:51 p.m. on May 18 at the Terraces at Del Mar Apartments, 500 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor battery on a spouse/ex/date/etc. and vandalism ($400 or less). Miscellaneous goods were reported to be damaged ($20).

Rost, 53, was arrested at 11:20 p.m. on May 18 at Jimmy O’s, 200 15th Street, Del Mar, for battery on a person and disorderly conduct while being under the influence of a drug.

Sinesi, 31, was arrested at 8:32 a.m. on May 19 at 14800 Arroyo Rosita, Rancho Santa Fe and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for felony burglary. The victims reported stolen keys ($100) and miscellaneous clothing ($100), both of which were recovered.

Hernandez, 23, was arrested at 6:26 p.m. on May 19 at Encinitas Blvd and Village Park Way, Encinitas and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for felony driving with a suspended/revoked license with a prior DUI conviction, DUI alcohol causing bodily injury and operating a motor vehicle with .01% or more BAC.

Cristobal, 27, was arrested at 6:40 p.m. on May 19 at La Costa Avenue and North Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, for misdemeanor trespassing on railroad property.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a missing person at 9:57 p.m. on May 19 at Front Street, San Diego. Sarah Maha, 55, was reported to be missing.

Weber, 59, was arrested at 11:35 p.m. on May 19 at 100 27th Street, Del Mar and booked into San Diego Central Jail for misdemeanor obstructing/resisting a peace officer/emergency medical technician and disorderly conduct (alcohol).