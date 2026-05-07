Sage Creek student assaulted after leaving campus, witnesses intervene

CARLSBAD — A 17-year-old Sage Creek High School student was allegedly assaulted Monday afternoon by a man who witnesses said appeared to be a transient several blocks from campus, according to Carlsbad police.

Denise Ramirez, a spokesperson for the Carlsbad Police Department, said officers responded at approximately 1:20 p.m. on May 4 to a report of an assault involving a high school student near El Camino Real and Cannon Road.

Police said the incident occurred off campus after the student had left for the day.

Witnesses Britt Griffin and Jack Cales told The Coast News that they intervened after seeing the teen struggling in bushes next to a bus stop near the entrance of a neighborhood adjacent to the high school.

Griffin, 20, a student at the University of Utah visiting his parents’ home, said he and two friends were driving west along Cannon Road when they noticed “a homeless guy throwing hands at a bush,” before realizing “there’s a kid in the bush trying to get away.”

“The kid was screaming for help,” Griffin said.

Cales, 18, a senior at San Marcos High School, said he saw the suspect push the teen into the bushes near the bus stop, prompting him to get out of the car and yell at the man.

“The homeless guy had a grip on the teen’s shirt, and the kid was kicking to prevent the man from punching him,” Cales said, who added that the victim was yelling “fire” in an effort to draw more attention.

Cales said the victim told them the suspect believed the teen was a police officer and threatened to kill him before shoving him into the bushes.

According to Cales and Griffin, the man appeared to be under the influence of drugs, describing him as “delusional and hysterical” while mimicking a gun with his fingers and acting belligerently.

Both witnesses described the suspect as a White man in his 40s or 50s, about 5 feet 10 inches tall, with scraggly brown hair, facial hair and a heavily sunburned appearance. Neither witness reported seeing visible injuries on the victim, who later reported some pain but declined medical treatment, police said. “The student was a little traumatized but seemed okay,” Griffin said.

Both witnesses called 911. Multiple law enforcement vehicles, along with a fire truck and ambulance, were seen responding to the area. Officers determined the adult male had assaulted the student, and the suspect was eventually detained.

Police identified the suspect as Matthew Labelle, who was arrested and booked into jail on charges related to child abuse. Ramirez said an additional charge of assault on a peace officer was added based on the suspect’s actions during the arrest.

In a written message to Sage Creek families, Principal Josh Way confirmed that a student was involved in an off-campus incident.

“While incidents like this are rare in our area, this serves as an important reminder for students to remain aware of their surroundings, walk with others when possible, and have a way to contact help if needed,” Way wrote. “Our Sage Creek team is working closely with the student and their family to provide support. Additionally, our School Resource Officer will increase their presence and ensure resources are available in the surrounding area. As always, student safety remains our top priority. If you have any questions or concerns, please don’t hesitate to reach out.”