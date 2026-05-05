Man suspected of assaulting 10-year-old in Poway remains at large

POWAY — An approximately 30- to 40-year-old man suspected of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl in Poway remained at large today.

Deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office Poway Station responded around 6 p.m. Saturday to the 13400 block of Midland Road, where authorities say the victim was assaulted by an unknown man.

The girl’s friend was with her and screamed for the suspect to stop. The suspect fled on an electric scooter. With assistance from the Aerial Support to Regional Enforcement Agencies — the department’s aviation unit — deputies searched the area but were unable to locate him, authorities said.

Detectives with the Sheriff’s Child Abuse Unit took over the investigation and conducted a canvass of the area.

The suspect is described as Latino, with a medium build and complexion, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, with shaved black hair, a receding hairline, a large nose, acne scars, and bushy eyebrows. He was unshaven and last seen wearing black sunglasses, a gray hooded sweatshirt and black shorts, detectives said.

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to call the Sheriff’s Child Abuse Unit at 858-285-6222 or after hours at 858-868-3200. Anonymous callers can contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.