Suspect gravely injured in alleged San Marcos carjacking attempt dies

SAN MARCOS — A man who was gravely injured over the weekend while allegedly attempting to commandeer a moving tree-trimming truck near Palomar College has died, authorities said Tuesday.

Mark Douglas Heninger, 56, was pronounced dead Monday at a hospital, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responding to a reported traffic collision Saturday found Heninger lying in the roadway in the 200 block of South Pacific Street with extensive head injuries. He was transported to a hospital in serious condition.

The driver of the truck Heninger allegedly attempted to steal told investigators the suspect jumped onto the driver’s-side running board while the vehicle was moving and was armed with a knife, sheriff’s Lt. Juan Marquez said.

“A physical altercation ensued, during which (Heninger) fell from the truck and landed on the roadway,” Marquez said. “The driver immediately called 911 to report the incident. He sustained minor injuries, declined medical attention and was released at the scene.”

Because the incident involved a fatality, homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

“This investigation remains ongoing,” Marquez said.